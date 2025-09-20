



Donald Trumps reported a break in $ 400 million (297 million) in help of weapons in Taiwan fueled the fears that he uses American support on the island to negotiate with China.

Trumps break on the arrangements of weapons, if confirmed, has included orders of fatal ammunition and autonomous drones, but could still be reversed, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

He came in the midst of American efforts to negotiate a commercial agreement with China after a long punishable trade war, and a few hours before Trump and China, Xi Jinping, spoke on the phone on Friday. Trump said they had made productive progress on issues such as trade, fentanyl and tiktok. They also agreed to meet in Korea in October and that Trump visits next year.

But analysts noted that the respective readings of the appeal did not mention Taiwan, the most sensitive question of Beijing in his foreign relations, in particular with the United States. The Chinese Communist Party in power (PCC) plans to annex Taiwan as Chinese territory, by military force if necessary.

The Government of Taiwans and people massively reject the prospect of the PCC rule, and the pretension caused an accumulation of weapons on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, with a large part of the Taiwan stocks from the United States, the most important Taiwans in its resistance.

To avoid war and defend peace, we must strengthen defense capacities and societal resilience thanks to continuous preparation, said the president of the Taiwans, Lai Ching-Te.

During Trumps' first term, weapons sales in Taiwan reached $ 10 billion for the first time since the 1990s. Since 2022, US presidents have had the approval of the Congress to send up to 1 billion dollars in US weapons shares in Taiwan and Ukraine each year.

But in Trumps, the second term, there was a significant cooling in Taiwan. He called into question the value of American support, thought that Taiwan should pay for American protection and rejected the safety assistance mechanism for real sales. Taiwan has strengthened its defense expenses accordingly, with plans to reach 5% of GDP by 2030.

The news of the break was unexpected and struck an annual defense exhibition in Taipei on Thursday, while the arms dealers displayed the last weapons and technologies. According to attention, the staff who were well known to multinational companies began to search frantically.

The Taiwans government would not confirm or refuse the report, saying that the United States has long supported Taiwan to strengthen its defense capacities.

William Yang, principal analyst on Northeast Asia for the crisis group, said the break was probably Trump putting Taiwan on the backstil so that he can focus on Beijing's best offer, rather than a sign of abandonment. But he warned that Beijing could use this gap.

I think about what Trump [thinks of as a] The temporary tactical concession on Taiwan's question makes it an opportunity for China to extend this break in something that could potentially become a new reality, he said.

Craig Singleton, a principal researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, told Reuters that the results of the Xi-Trump appeal were in favor of Chinas.

Beijing bets that the deliverables with a low Profo content, like symbolic fentanyl actions, will be exchanged to relieve prices and technological controls and Taiwan, he said.

Amanda Hsiao, director of Eurasia China Practice groups, said Beijing would use leaders' commitment to try to extract other insurance in Taiwan, but suggested that the island's support would remain. However, it is very likely that weapon sales, [allowing Taiwans president] To transit [through the US]And other acts of support for Taiwan will resume after Trump's visit to China.

