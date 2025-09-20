The government of Turkey is attacking female artists DW 20/09/2025

The atmosphere was exuberant on September 6, when six young women in tight outfits went on stage in the outdoor park with closed counters in Istanbul, Kucukciftlik Park: a joy went up the crowd of 12,000 people who had joined dance at the end of the summer.

The musicians Mina, Esin, Zeynep Sude, Emine Hilal, Lidya und Sueda are the members of the Turkish girls group Manifest, which was formed in February following a talent show.

With their simple young words and their dance routines inspired by K-Pop, Manifest quickly captured the hearts of adolescents. The group's first album, released in July, led to a successful tour.

After the concert in Istanbul, however, the promising future of the group now seems to be part of the past. The prosecutor's office investigates them for “indecent and immoral acts” and “exhibitionism”. Their show on stage would have “violated and offended the feelings of shame, morality and moral values ​​of society”. In addition, it is said that they have a bad influence on children and young people.

Target female artists

Oktay Saral, chief advisor to the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, described the members of the group “demonic and demonic creatures” in a Turkish position on X and demanded legal action to prevent them from “alleged exhibitionist acts”. He posted a photo of the group with their blurred body.

After the interrogation, the group published a statement stressing that they were taking responsibility for their program, but that it had never been the intention of injuring anyone. For the moment, they had to abandon their dream of representing Turkey on the world scene. On X, they wrote that their turkey tour, for which the tickets sold weeks ago, were canceled. “We thank our audience for their interest and their love”

The case of manifesto is not an isolated incident. Female artists have been increasingly targeted by the judicial system in recent years.

The Diva Pop Sezen Aksu has become the target of defamation campaigns on an old song with words that have apparently offended religious sensitivities.

The popular musician Gulsen was arrested for a joke she made on stage on religious schools.

In January, Ayse Barim, the director of an artist agency, was imprisoned for the first time for attempted monopolization and extortion, then accused of having tried to help overthrow the government during the demonstrations of Gezi Park 2013.

The scriptwriter Averse Goktem was arrested after an extract from a 4 -year interview about his “Naked” series has become viral on social networks. She is accused of “supporting prostitution and encouraging crime”.

Diyanet's “ decisive role ''

Since Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in 2021, the pressure on women has grown considerably. Initially, politicians, academics and activists have been targeted, followed by journalists and lawyers. In recent years, women artists have been increasingly affected.

The approach is often the same. First, pro-government chroniclers write critical articles; Then, the old interviews or extracts from the works came out of their context and disseminated on social networks. Finally, pro-government groups and Islamist brotherhoods are mobilizing and calling on the authorities to take measures until the police stop the targeted person.

The historian and feminist Berrin Sonmez described this as a political strategy. In his opinion, the master party of justice and development, or AKP, has transformed religion according to its government policy over the past 10 years in order to guarantee its own power. She thinks that the country is now in a phase where religion is not the basis of politics, but is constantly exploited for political purposes.

“Religious authority Diyanet has a decisive role to play in this area,” said Sonmez. Through his Friday sermons, Diyanet, which is also called the presidency of religious affairs, publishes weekly fatwas, which are non -binding but always formal opinions, intended to shape society according to its will. Sonmez analyzed the sermons of last year: 30% of the texts dealt with with women, family and children, while additional 30% treated sexual orientation, which was described as a “deviation from human nature and the” result of world propaganda.

The activist Berrin Sonmez took off his scarf to protest against the distribution of women Image: Berrin Snmez / DPA / Alliance Picture

The government was silent

Sonmez, a devout Muslim, removed his scarf to protest against a Diyanet sermon in August on the veil of women. It considers this very dangerous development, because Diyanet is aimed at millions of men every Friday in more than 90,000 mosques nationwide. In these fatwas, the government essentially calls for men to oppress women and strengthening male domination.

The effects are perceptible, say observers. Shortly after the sermon in question made the headlines, one of which in which a doctor refused to treat a young patient because she appeared at the hospital with a crop top.

Sons said that the growing oppression of women was part of a complete government plan to silence dissent. The decreased AKP base is stabilized by increased religious pressure and legal harassment of dissidents, she said.

She said that the attack on the manifest group was another message to women who refuse to comply. Even if the shows of clothing and dance revealing artists are in the foreground, SONMEZ thinks that it is crucial that these young musicians have chanted opposition slogans such as “Law, justice and equality in their songs.

However, the prosecutor's office deliberately limited the accusations to obscenity, immorality and exhibitionism in order not only to intimidate women but also to defame them. Their political position has been ignored and the debate has been reduced to their bodies, their shame and their morality.

The AKP said for years that it has released women, in particular conservative and religious women, and has opened doors to them in education, politics and beyond. Sonmez does not agree and argues that even if the proportion of women in many regions has increased, it is only an illusion.

Essentially, even in the AKP era, women are always relegated to the background and have little influence on the development of policies, she said. Women, she said, can only exist as indefective supporters of government policy.

This article was initially published in German.