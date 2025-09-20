Our biggest enemy is: the big remarks of PM Modi in the middle of the H1-B visa, Trump's prices





Prime Minister Modi spoke on Saturday of the importance of self -sufficiency in India while speaking at the public address in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. His speech came in the middle of the signed proclamation of US President Donald Trump forcing companies to pay $ 100,000 per year for each H-1B worker visa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the rally at the “Samudra Se Samruddhi” event in Gandhi Maidan, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. (PMO / PTI) In his speech, Prime Minister Modi focused on the encouragement of India to target an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India). He also underlined the efforts of governments in the maritime sector and the potential of India. Dependence on other countries, the real enemy Speaking of the need for India to become independent, he said that the true enemy of the country is dependence on other countries. We have no major enemy in the world. Our only real enemy is our dependence on other countries. It is our greatest enemy, and together, we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence, said Modi. He also noted that the greater foreign dependence, the greater the failure of nations, attracting attention to the meaning of autonomy in India. The PM has also said that becoming Atmanirbhar is essential to maintain world peace, stability and prosperity, especially in a country with the world's largest population, it must become Atmanirbhar, he added. Read also: Donald wins $ 100,000 in costs on H-1B Sparks visas are worried about Indians in the IT sector A nation, a document He also declared that reforms will be introduced linked to the documentation on Indian ports. We are going to have new reforms for Indian ports. “ A nation, a document '' and “a nation, a port process” will make trade easier, he said From ships to ships Speaking of the wide variety of products that must be manufactured in India, PM said: “Tokens to ships, we must do everything. He also noted that self-execution is essential to maintain peace, stability and wealth, especially in the country with the highest population in the world. Read also: 34,200 crores in Gujarat “> PM Modi inaugurates the International Cruise Terminal of Mumbai, projects 34,200 crores in Gujarat Indian ports, backbone of the nation He also talked about Indian ports that act like Thebackbone of the nation. The Prime Minister said that his government had made a historic decision to strengthen India's maritime sector by recognizing major ships as infrastructure. “The ports of India are the backbone of the rise of our nation as a global maritime power,” he said. Attacker previous dispensations under the Congress, the Prime Minister said that the party had suppressed the inherent talent of the Indians by imposing restrictions such as the RAJ license. He also gave examples of the enormous autonomy potential in India, citing the example of Ins Vikrant, in steel in India. More than 40 ships and submarines have been introduced, and with the exception of a few, all were made in India, he said. Prime Minister Modi also underlined the expenses that India pays for foreign companies to send goods, declaring that India pays 6 Lakh CR each year to foreign companies to send goods around the world is almost equal to our defense budget.

