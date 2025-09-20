Politics
Devon tv chef thought dad was dead then was impossible Facebook message
A Devon chief talked about the incredible moment when the father she thought was dead contacted him on Facebook. Charlotte Vincent, 46, represented the southwest of the British BBC menu in 2022 and 2023 has just won a new job at the Art Deco Burgh Island hotel in Devon, famous as a decor for AGATHA Christie novels and for customers including Beatles.
In an interview over time She explained that her parents separated when she was very young and had the impression that her birth father had died. However, she was amazed to receive an “impossible” message to him.
She said: “My parents separated at the age of five and I was raised in the West Country by my Norwegian mother, who died from the 46, at the age of 20 and my stepfather.
Find out more: {{title}}
I thought my biological father died, but last October, I was contacted unexpectedly on Facebook by someone who claims to be my father.
“I first thought it was impossible, but I asked him a few questions and he showed me some photos, and incredibly it turned out that he was indeed my father lost for a long time. We now reconstruct our relationship, and I have four half-sisters and a half-brother, following my father (now a prosperous businessman) having a second family. ”
The interview mainly focused on her financial life, and she revealed that until she obtained the new job at the Burgh Island hotel, she had difficulties. She explained: “Last year was one of the worst exercises in my life because I was independent and I was waiting for good work.
“The money was so tight that I did not eat once.
When asked if she had really had trouble, Ms. Vincent explained: “Many times. I have had spells on the advantages and work part -time, especially when my son was young.”
She first joined the army after leaving school – and ended up driving a reservoir. She said: “I joined the army in 1996 at the age of 16, because I liked the idea of serving my country, and I found myself as a truck / rider in the Royal Logistics Corps. But I lost my nerve after a unit that I was to drive was attacked in Belfast, which led to a chief of civil life.”.
On her current financial situation, she said: “My post of the chief's current chief is undoubtedly my best paid job, and I am financially treated, physically and mentally. My previous jobs have never been particularly well paid, although my employers were waiting for me to great things from me, and I had sometimes taken a week of 90 hours, but I feel on the minimum wage. Top hotel. “”
During her career, she cooked for Boris Johnson and Elon Musk at 10 Downing Street, won the prize for the best chef at the Great British Pub Awards in 2023 and was a finalist of the national chief of the year when he cooked at Candlelight Inn in Somerset. She lives with her partner, George Popescu, who is also her side chief.
On her life, she has currently added: “Cooking is my passion and I am interested in all aspects of work. Second, joining the restoration team of the Burgh Island hotel because it is such a special place. I reorganize the menu and I also want us to make more in the incredible history of the hotel, so for example, I present an afternoon tea to the after-theme of Agatha Christie because of its links with the author. ”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.devonlive.com/news/devon-news/devon-chef-thought-dad-dead-10515187.amp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CDC Vaccine Panel Adds New Rules for Getting Covid Vaccines in Tension Meetings
- The most prominent events: San Jose Oarmquakes 1-3 ST. Louis City SC (MLS) – Yahoo SPORTS
- Trump Drive to pursue criticism puts us on the way to the dictatorship, warn the Democrats | Democrats
- Ladies tennis finishes run on Rice Invitational
- Trump says he would “help” defend the states of Poland and Baltic if Russia continues to degenerate
- The UTSAV TPS from September 22 will increase savings, bring happiness to families: PM Modi
- I will prevent non-free from claiming advantages and will close each escape, Nigel Farage
- Winners of the University Football, losers for week 4 are Indiana, Nebraska
- Today's earthquake: 4.0 The size of the earthquake Bangladesh strikes
- Trump says Murdochs and Dell could potentially participate in the agreement with the United States-China Tiktok
- Elon Musk saw sitting next to Donald Trump
- As Starmer condemns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza