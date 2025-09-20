A Devon chief talked about the incredible moment when the father she thought was dead contacted him on Facebook. Charlotte Vincent, 46, represented the southwest of the British BBC menu in 2022 and 2023 has just won a new job at the Art Deco Burgh Island hotel in Devon, famous as a decor for AGATHA Christie novels and for customers including Beatles.

In an interview over time She explained that her parents separated when she was very young and had the impression that her birth father had died. However, she was amazed to receive an “impossible” message to him.









She said: “My parents separated at the age of five and I was raised in the West Country by my Norwegian mother, who died from the 46, at the age of 20 and my stepfather.





I thought my biological father died, but last October, I was contacted unexpectedly on Facebook by someone who claims to be my father.

“I first thought it was impossible, but I asked him a few questions and he showed me some photos, and incredibly it turned out that he was indeed my father lost for a long time. We now reconstruct our relationship, and I have four half-sisters and a half-brother, following my father (now a prosperous businessman) having a second family. ”

The interview mainly focused on her financial life, and she revealed that until she obtained the new job at the Burgh Island hotel, she had difficulties. She explained: “Last year was one of the worst exercises in my life because I was independent and I was waiting for good work.

“The money was so tight that I did not eat once.

When asked if she had really had trouble, Ms. Vincent explained: “Many times. I have had spells on the advantages and work part -time, especially when my son was young.”

She first joined the army after leaving school – and ended up driving a reservoir. She said: “I joined the army in 1996 at the age of 16, because I liked the idea of ​​serving my country, and I found myself as a truck / rider in the Royal Logistics Corps. But I lost my nerve after a unit that I was to drive was attacked in Belfast, which led to a chief of civil life.”.





On her current financial situation, she said: “My post of the chief's current chief is undoubtedly my best paid job, and I am financially treated, physically and mentally. My previous jobs have never been particularly well paid, although my employers were waiting for me to great things from me, and I had sometimes taken a week of 90 hours, but I feel on the minimum wage. Top hotel. “”

During her career, she cooked for Boris Johnson and Elon Musk at 10 Downing Street, won the prize for the best chef at the Great British Pub Awards in 2023 and was a finalist of the national chief of the year when he cooked at Candlelight Inn in Somerset. She lives with her partner, George Popescu, who is also her side chief.

On her life, she has currently added: “Cooking is my passion and I am interested in all aspects of work. Second, joining the restoration team of the Burgh Island hotel because it is such a special place. I reorganize the menu and I also want us to make more in the incredible history of the hotel, so for example, I present an afternoon tea to the after-theme of Agatha Christie because of its links with the author. ”