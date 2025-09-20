Donald Trump's approval rating falls at the lowest of all time with women





Donald Trump's approval rating in women fell to his lowest point of all time.

The latest Yougov / Economist survey, conducted from September 12 to 15, shows that Trump's net approval in women is -27, with 34% approval and 61% disapproval.

Which closely eclipses the previous hollow of -26 recorded between August 22 to 25.

The gap between the sexes persists

The results suggest that a large gap between the sexes is still present in American policy, with Trump's approval rating in men at -9 points, -18 points more than his note among women.

Trump expanded the gap between the sexes during the 2024 presidential election, men and women broke strongly along the partisan lines, according to exit polls and post-electoral surveys.

In 2024, Kamala Harris beat Trump among women from 53% to 46%, while Trump transported men from 54% to 45%. In 2020, Joe Biden had performed a little better with women, winning them from 55% to 43%. The change suggests that Trump has managed to reduce the advantage of democrats with women while holding his advantage with men – effectively widening the gap.

The difference in 2024 was particularly pronounced in key demographic data. Among the Latin voters, Trump obtained 55% of Latin American men, but only 38% of Latin women, a 17-point sex split which was much larger than in 2020. Young voters also reflected the gap: men under the age of 30 have looked more republican, while women of the same age group remained firmly democratic, creating a 12-point difference. Trump also made modest gains in white women, although white men have continued to support him more strongly, preserving the imbalance between the sexes.

President Donald Trump is advisor Air Force One, Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, MD. President Donald Trump Board Air Force One, Tuesday September 16, 2025, in Joint Base Andrews, Md. Evan Vucci / Ap 'very bad news for the Republicans'

While Trump consolidated the support of men, his persistent weakness towards women, who were decisive during the recent national elections and the congress, could be “very bad news for the Republicans” before the mid -2026, according to Peter Loge, professor of political communication at George Washington University.

“This is very bad news for the Republicans. Republicans have a thin majority like a razor in the American chamber and not much more a majority in the Senate. A few thousand votes in a handful of states and districts of the Congress can control the Congress to Democrats,” he told Newsweek.

Lodge added that Trump's approval notes have rarely exceeded 50% in his political career, and most of his policies remain unpopular.

“The Republicans who continue to support an unpopular president and unpopular policies are likely to lose their next elections. But to oppose the president is accompanied by his own risks. The question for the Republicans is to ensure that some Republicans conclude to make him be politically more risky to support the president than for him, who opposed, which would be very serious for the house.”

Donald Trumps The approval rating falls to his lowest point of all time with women Donald Trumps The notation of approval falls to his lowest point of all time with the women Illustration of Newsweek / Getty Images

Thomas Gift, the founding director of the University College London Center on US Politics, told Newsweek: “If the GOP cannot reduce this gap between the sexes, this may be undermined in competitive districts where suburban women have disproportionate the influence on the result.”

Suburban women are a key group of swing voters. A KFF report of 2024 revealed that around 47% of suburban women identify as lean democrats or democrats, while more than third party identifies as republican or lean republican, and around 20% are independent.

Larger drop in approval

Trump's record position with women comes as its wider approval ratings also slide. The latest Yougov / Economist survey has shown that its overall net approval fell to -18, with 39% approval and 57% disapproval – the first time that its approval is below 40%.

The previous hollow was recorded from August 15 to 18, when its approval was 40% and disapproval of 56%, a net -16. In this survey, Trump's approval rating among women was at -21 points, with 37% approval and 58% disapproval.

Trump has also lost ground among women on key issues, especially the economy. On jobs and the economy, approval increased from 34% in mid-August 29% in September, while disapproval increased from 56 to 60%. On inflation, approval increased from 27 to 25%, disapproval from 64 to 67%.

The perceptions of the Directorate of the Economy have also hardened. In August, 19% of women said the economy improved, 17% said it was the same and 58% said it would get worse. In September, only 14% said better, 20% of the same and 60% worse.

This occurs while pressure from the cost of living rises under the chairmanship of Donald Trump, with new data showing inflation, housing and jobs that evolve in disturbing directions.

The last update of the consumer price index showed that prices increased by 2.9% in August compared to last year, the highest increase since January. Import prices are a major engine, adding about 2.3% to short -term consumer prices. Housing costs have also increased, the annual income necessary to buy a house at a median price now reaching $ 114,000 – a jump of 70% since 2019.

The labor market also shows pressure. Employers added only 22,000 jobs in August, following a loss of 13,000 in June, the first monthly decline since the end of 2020. The unemployment rate has increased to 4.3%, the highest since 2021, while businesses adapted to disruptions related to prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics revised employment growth from April 2024 to March 2025 by 911,000 jobs, the largest revision of the ever -registered decrease.

Trump sought to pin economic misfortunes on his predecessor, saying that the United States “went to hell” under Joe Biden and that his administration inherited “a nightmare of inflation”. But the polls suggest that the message loses ground. A new cygnale survey shows that more Americans now blame the Republicans than Democrats for an increase in inflation, coinciding with a sharp drop in Trump's overall approval ratings.

And the Yougov / Economist survey suggests that it is Trump's assessment on the economy that stimulates the overall crisis, 35% of voters choosing the economy or inflation as the most important question.

And it's just as true in women. Thirty-four percent have chosen the economy or inflation as their most important problem.

