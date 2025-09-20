Shireen Mazari said that the Islamabad police “ surrounded her house, inquired about the Imaan daughter and the son -in -law Hadi – Pakistan





Former Minister Shireen Mazari said on Saturday that part of the heavy raids armed with the Islamabad police surrounded his house at 1 a.m. and had investigated his daughter, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, and his son-in-law, Hadi Ali Chattha.

At 1 a.m. this morning, part of the ICT police strongly armed with the ICT police from the Thana secretariat (police station) surrounded my house and asked me for Imaan and Hadi. They weren't there and we informed them of the same thing. The cops said they had a FIR (first information report) against them and that they should appear in the Thana. Finally, they left, she posted on X.

In a subsequent position, she referred to a demonstration at the High Court of Islamabad yesterday, where Imaan who was a lawyer and activist of rights and others had raised slogans in support of judicial independence.

Lawyers had organized a demonstration on the premises of the IHC to oppose the suspension of the Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri judge of judicial work.

Aleem Abbasi, member of the Islamabad Bar Council, ex-president of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Riasat Ali and Imaan was in sight among the demonstrators.

However, tensions have evolved while after the demonstration of lawyers affiliated with PTI-PTI, notably Intizar Hussain Panjotha, Naeem Panjotha and Fatehullah Barki, confronted with the president of the IHCBA, Wajid Ali Gilani. Witnesses reported that the PTI lawyers had pushed Gilani, leading to an altercation, before the IHCBA secretary Manzoor Ahmed Jaja and other lawyers intervened.

The president of the IHCBA, accompanied by the secretary and vice-president of the Bar Council, Naseer Ahmed Kayani, subsequently condemned the incident and announced that a reference would be sent to the Council bar requesting the registration of a terrorism case against the lawyers concerned, as well as the cancellation of their disgust.

He allegedly alleged that a group of lawyers, including Imaan, attacked him physically, dragged him and called him as a traitor. Gilani also said that they had been armed and put him pressure to support requests for filing business against the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, whom he refused. Jaja also said that the demonstration had been held without official requisition to the bar, in violation of the procedure due.

Subsequently, the police reserved Imaan, Hadi and several lawyers linked to the PTI under anti-terrorist laws.

Referring to the episode, Shireen Mazari posted on X that all the videos of the CIH demonstration clearly show fir costs are absolutely false. The accounts of the eyewitnesses reveal the same thing. But the persecution of Imaan and Hadi has become a daily routine of the state.

IMAAN, who is known to be vocal in his criticism of the Pakistani authorities, recently approached the investigation committees of the IHC and the supreme judicial council (SJC) against the chief of the IHC, Sarfraz Dogar.

The lawyer announced the development of X, claiming that she had filed a complaint against the judge before the Harassment Committee of the IHCS workplace and a reference to the SJC.

This followed his altercation with judge Dogar during a hearing earlier this month and his subsequent remarks on the exchange, which Imaan described as sexist.

Meanwhile, she and her husband Hadi also face accusations of alleged anti-state activities on social networks.

IMAAN was also one of the votes calling for an investigation into the allegations formulated by six IHC judges against interference in judicial affairs by the countries intelligence in March.

In the same month, an Islamabad court had expressed arrest warrants against Mazari and the Pachtun Tahaffuz Ali Wazir and Manzoor Pashteen movement leaders because of their repeated inability to appear in an alleged anti-state market.

This is a development story that is updated as the situation is changing. The first media reports can sometimes be inaccurate. We will endeavor to ensure speed and precision by relying on credible sources, such as the qualified authorities concerned and our journalists.

