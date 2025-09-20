Trump adds costs of $ 100,000 for qualified workers visa candidates





President Donald Trump has signed a decree that will add annual fees of $ 100,000 (74,000) for candidates for the H-1B visa program for qualified foreign workers.

Trump's order mentions “the mistreatment” of the program and will limit the entry unless the payment is made.

Critics have long argued that H-1BS has undermined the American workforce, while supporters-including billionaire Elon Musk-argue that it allows the United States to attract the best talents around the world.

In another order, Trump has set up a new “gold card” to speed up visas for some immigrants in exchange for costs from 1m.

Trump's order is expected to come into force on September 21. It would only apply to new requests, but companies should pay the same amount for each applicant for six years, said US Secretary for Commerce Howard Lutnick.

“The company must decide … is the person who is quite precious to have a payment of $ 100,000 a year to the government, or it should go home, and it should hire an American,” he said, adding: “All large companies are on board.”

Since 2004, the number of H-1B requests has been capped at 85,000 per year.

Until now, H-1B visas have transported various administrative costs totaling around $ 1,500.

Data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) show that applications for H-1B visas for the next fiscal year fell to around 359,000-one lower over four years.

The largest beneficiary of the program The previous year was Amazon, followed by the giants of Tata, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google technology, according to government statistics.

Amazon told employees with H-1B visas that were already in the United States on Friday to stay there.

According to an internal opinion, given by Business Insider, the company said that people abroad should “try to return before the deadline of tomorrow if possible”.

Anyone who failed to come back before the order takes effect should avoid trying to return “until other orientations are provided,” said the company.

Meanwhile, India's main commercial organization, Nasscom, said it was concerned about the edict – and that the deadline for a day has created “a considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals and students around the world”.

India was the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, representing 71% of approved requests, reports the Reuters news agency, citing government data.

China would take place in second position with 11.7%.

Tahmina Watson, founding lawyer of Watson Immigration Law, told the BBC that the decision could be a “nail in the coffin” for many of its customers who are mainly small businesses and start-ups.

“Almost everyone will be assessed. This $ 100,000 as an entry point will have a devastating impact,” she added, noting that many small or medium-sized businesses “will tell you that they cannot find workers to do the work.”

“When employers sponsor foreign talents, most often they do it because they have not been able to fulfill these positions,” added Ms. Watson.

Jorge Lopez, president of the Immigration and Global Mobility Practice group at Littleler Mendelson PC, said that $ 100,000 costs “would put the brakes on American competitiveness in the technological sector and all industries”.

Some companies could consider setting up operations outside the United States, although it may be difficult in practice, he added.

The debate on H-1B had previously caused divisions within the team and Trump supporters, opposing those in favor of visas against criticism such as the former strategist Steve Bannon.

Trump told journalists at the White House in January that he understood “the two sides of the argument” on H-1BS.

The previous year – while seeking to attract the support of the technology industry while on the campaign track – Trump promised to facilitate the process of attracting talents, going so far as to offer green cards for university graduates.

“You need a pool of people to work for businesses,” he told Podcast All-in. “You must be able to recruit these people and keep these people.”

At the start of his first mandate in 2017, Trump signed an executive decree that increased control of H-1B requests, seeking to improve fraud detection.

The refusals reached a summit of 24% of all time during the 2018 financial year, against between 5% and 8% under Barack Obama, then between 2% and 4% under Joe Biden.

At the time, technological companies postponed, criticizing the H-1B order of the Trump administration.

