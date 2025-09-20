Politics
Prabowo appeared first, Jokowi was still absent
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -The President PRABOWO SUBIANTO should assist and deliver a speech during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, Tuesday (23/09/2025).
Prabowo will be the fifth president of Indonesia who delivered a speech directly on the forum.
President Prabowo will make a third place speech in the general debate session after the Brazilian president and the American president.
What is the United Nations General Assembly?
The United Nations General Assembly (United Nations General Assembly / UNGA) is one of the main United Nations (UN) events which is a global deliberation forum. All members of the United Nations who counted 193 countries have the same voting rights in general sessions, without seeing the size of the state.
The general session takes place every year, from mid-September at the UN headquarters, New York. The opening session is generally called general debate, where heads of state / government have given a speech for 15 to 20 minutes.
For this year, the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations will be opened on September 9, 2025 and High -level general debate on September 23, 2025.
Who are the President of the Republic of Indonesia who delivered speeches to the United Nations General Assembly?
Of the seven presidents who led Indonesia, five of which had a speech in the United Nations General Assembly, namely Soekarno, Soeharto, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), President Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
However, it should be noted if Jokowi has never attended or delivered a direct speech to the forum. Jokowi had a speech in the United Nations General Assembly in 2020 and 2021, but practically because the world was affected by Pandemi Covid-19.
1. SOKARNO
The first president of Indonesia, Sukarno, proved that he was not only an accomplished nationalist leader, but also a global speaker. On September 30, 1960, Bung Karno appeared in the 15th United Nations General Assembly in New York with a speech entitled “Building the world again”.
In his documented speech in the text, photo, sound recordings and films, Bung Karno stressed that anti-imperialism and anti-colonialism, favored inter-nation solidarity and introduces Pancasila as an alternative ideology for the world.
“Imperialism, and the struggle to maintain it, is a major crime in our world … However, my brothers in Asia and Africa have felt the whip of imperialism. They have suffered. They recognize the dangers, cunning and persistence,” said Bung Karno before the United Nations General Session forum.
This discourse at 90 minutes is not only a rhetoric. Bung Karno expressed the wishes of new independent countries to be recognized as a member of the equivalent of the international community, as well as to encourage the creation of peace and the ideas of world equality which will be carried out later in the Non Block movement of 1961.
Bung Karno not only appeared as the head of Indonesia, but also a symbol of the struggle of the countries of Asia-Africa against the oppression and injustice of the post-colonial world.
2. Soeharto
President Soeharto had a speech twice during the United Nations General Assembly forum at the 47th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 1992 and in September 1995.
In 1992, Suharto transmitted the “Jakarta message” which has just been formulated in the 10th non-alb movement in Jakarta on September 1 to 6, 1992.
For this reason, Soeharto's speech before the audience of the United Nations General Assembly represented not only Indonesia, but also 108 members of the non -aligned movement or two thirds of the United Nations members at the time.
Suharto returned to attend and delivered a speech to the United Nations General Assembly by October 1995 at the time at that time being a special moment because he coincided with the age of 50 years of birth of the United Nations.
|
Photo: Canasisp
President Soeharto spoke to the 1992 United Nations General Assembly
Pages
|
