Prabowo appeared first, Jokowi was still absent









Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -The President PRABOWO SUBIANTO should assist and deliver a speech during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, Tuesday (23/09/2025).

Prabowo will be the fifth president of Indonesia who delivered a speech directly on the forum.

President Prabowo will make a third place speech in the general debate session after the Brazilian president and the American president.

What is the United Nations General Assembly?

The United Nations General Assembly (United Nations General Assembly / UNGA) is one of the main United Nations (UN) events which is a global deliberation forum. All members of the United Nations who counted 193 countries have the same voting rights in general sessions, without seeing the size of the state.

The general session takes place every year, from mid-September at the UN headquarters, New York. The opening session is generally called general debate, where heads of state / government have given a speech for 15 to 20 minutes.

For this year, the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations will be opened on September 9, 2025 and High -level general debate on September 23, 2025.

Who are the President of the Republic of Indonesia who delivered speeches to the United Nations General Assembly?



Of the seven presidents who led Indonesia, five of which had a speech in the United Nations General Assembly, namely Soekarno, Soeharto, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), President Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

However, it should be noted if Jokowi has never attended or delivered a direct speech to the forum. Jokowi had a speech in the United Nations General Assembly in 2020 and 2021, but practically because the world was affected by Pandemi Covid-19.

1. SOKARNO

The first president of Indonesia, Sukarno, proved that he was not only an accomplished nationalist leader, but also a global speaker. On September 30, 1960, Bung Karno appeared in the 15th United Nations General Assembly in New York with a speech entitled “Building the world again”.

In his documented speech in the text, photo, sound recordings and films, Bung Karno stressed that anti-imperialism and anti-colonialism, favored inter-nation solidarity and introduces Pancasila as an alternative ideology for the world.



“Imperialism, and the struggle to maintain it, is a major crime in our world … However, my brothers in Asia and Africa have felt the whip of imperialism. They have suffered. They recognize the dangers, cunning and persistence,” said Bung Karno before the United Nations General Session forum.

This discourse at 90 minutes is not only a rhetoric. Bung Karno expressed the wishes of new independent countries to be recognized as a member of the equivalent of the international community, as well as to encourage the creation of peace and the ideas of world equality which will be carried out later in the Non Block movement of 1961.

Bung Karno not only appeared as the head of Indonesia, but also a symbol of the struggle of the countries of Asia-Africa against the oppression and injustice of the post-colonial world.

2. Soeharto

President Soeharto had a speech twice during the United Nations General Assembly forum at the 47th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 1992 and in September 1995.

In 1992, Suharto transmitted the “Jakarta message” which has just been formulated in the 10th non-alb movement in Jakarta on September 1 to 6, 1992.

For this reason, Soeharto's speech before the audience of the United Nations General Assembly represented not only Indonesia, but also 108 members of the non -aligned movement or two thirds of the United Nations members at the time.

Suharto returned to attend and delivered a speech to the United Nations General Assembly by October 1995 at the time at that time being a special moment because he coincided with the age of 50 years of birth of the United Nations.



Photo: Canasisp

President Soeharto spoke to the 1992 United Nations General Assembly Photo: CanasispPresident Soeharto spoke to the 1992 United Nations General Assembly

3. Megawati sokarnoputri

Megawati attended the United Nations General Session in 2001 and 2003.

The time for the 2001 general session became special because it was only held a few days after the September 11 attacks in the United States (United States). The attack baked Muslims because the Taliban was considered their brain. After the attack on September 11, 2001 (September 11) at the World Trade Center (WTC) and in the Pentagon, the phenomenon of Islamophobia has increased sharply in many countries, especially in the United States and Europe.

Megawati as a representative of the country with the largest Muslim population is there. Megawati returned and delivered a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2003.

Photo: Media.un.org

President Megawati gave a speech to the United Nations General Assembly 2003 Photo: Media.un.orgPresident Megawati gave a speech to the United Nations General Assembly 2003 Bearing a Kebaya and delivering a speech in English, Megawati stressed the need for fundamental reforms in the United Nations organism so that this international institution can operate more effectively and make real contribution to human life.

At that time, the world leaders were indeed urged by the UN reform. Speech in English before the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, local time (early Wednesday WIB), Megawati stressed that the United Nations had to dare to review and empower their bodies and working methods. “We must have the courage to review and empower bodies and working methods of the United Nations,” said Megawati, quoted in the media video. Une.org.

In addition to the question of the United Nations reform, Megawati stressed the prolonged conflict in the Middle East that she believed to be at the origin of the emergence of acts of terrorism in the world. He called on the world leaders to discuss immediately and solve the fundamental problem. “As head of the world's largest Muslim country, I invite all world leaders to pay particular attention to this problem,” he said. 4. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) was actively assisted and delivered a speech in a certain number of United Nations general assemblies throughout his reign. His presence confirms the role of Indonesian diplomacy on the world scene, ranging from the question of world peace to the food and energy crisis. During his 10 years of his government, Sby was present directly six times. SBY first delivered a speech to the international forum at the 62nd general session in 2007, shortly after Indonesia was elected non -permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. On this occasion, he underlined the contribution of Indonesia to world peace and international diplomacy.

Photo: Seconds

President Sby at the United Nations General Assembly Photo: SecondsPresident Sby at the United Nations General Assembly The following year, during the 63rd general session in 2008, SBY raised the issue of the global food and energy crisis that shook the world economy. This question is important because many developing countries, including Indonesia, feel the serious impact of the agitation of raw material prices. SBY then systematically assisted the forum at the 64th general session (2009), 65 (2010) and 66 (2011). This successive presence strengthens the image of Indonesia as a large democratic country with a strategic position on the international arena. SBY's latest speech as president was pronounced during the 68th United Nations general session on September 25, 2014. He also called at the end of the war to maintain world peace. The presence of SBY in the United Nations for almost a decade reflects the coherence of Indonesian diplomacy, which is trying to place itself as a bridge for dialogue between the Western world and the Islamic world, as well as the noise of developing countries.

Photo: Seconds

President Sby at the United Nations General Assembly Photo: SecondsPresident Sby at the United Nations General Assembly 5. Joko Widodo Jokowi is still absent directly at the United Nations General Assembly in 10 years of his reign. During the first period of his administration in 2014-2019, Jokowi sent Jusuf Kalla to attend.

Jokowi had delivered a speech during the 2020 and 2021 general sessions, but at that time, he was not directly at the UN headquarters in New York. Jokowi delivered a virtual discourse from Jakarta because the world was touched by Pandemi.

Photo: Jokowi at the United Nations General Assembly (Indonesian Presidential Press Bureau)

Jokowi at the United Nations General Assembly (Indonesian presidential press office) Photo: Jokowi at the United Nations General Assembly (Indonesian Presidential Press Bureau)Jokowi at the United Nations General Assembly (Indonesian presidential press office) In 2022-2024, Indonesia was reprimanded by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi at the United Nations General Assembly.

Photo: Indonesian vice-president Kalla at the United Nations (Reuters / Eduardo Munoz)

Indonesian vice-president Muhammad Jusuf Kalla addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, September 27, 2018. Reuters / Eduardo Munoz Photo: Indonesian vice-president Kalla at the United Nations (Reuters / Eduardo Munoz)Indonesian vice-president Muhammad Jusuf Kalla addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, September 27, 2018. Reuters / Eduardo Munoz And gus hard and bj housing? The reign of BJ Habia only took place from May 1998 to October 1999. The very short and unstable government of the political situation rarely rendered abroad and was absent from the United Nations General Assembly. Meanwhile, Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus hard have often traveled abroad during his reign, including in the United States. GUS DUR also attended the hearing of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2000, but at that time, he did not speech. The time of the general session of 2000 is known as the declaration of the United Nations millennium (declaration of the United Nations millennium). This declaration is the basis of the birth of the millennium development objectives (MDG) which is valid for the period 2000-2015. Gus Dur returned to the United Nations in 2003 and delivered a speech to the United Nations. However, his capacity is not as president because he was dismissed. Gus Hard delivered a speech after receiving the “Global Tolerance Award” prize from the United Nations. CNBC Indonesia Research

[email protected]