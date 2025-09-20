If we have an enemy, his dependence on other countries: PM Modi in the Bhavnagar Gujarates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no one in the world can be considered a major enemy in the country. If we have an enemy, it is dependence on other countries.

If we have to defeat this enemy and see that our 140 crores of people are not left at the mercy of other countries and live with pride, we must become Atma Nirbhar By 2047, he said.

He went ahead to say that each store should sell completely products Swadeshi. We must become completely independent and self-sufficient, he said.

He was addressed to a public meeting in Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Saturday (September 20, 2025) after having practically inaugurated and thrown the foundation stone of several development projects worth more than 34,200 crores in the maritime sector and other projects in Gujarat.

The event Samundar Samridhi (Transforming the maritime sector) was organized jointly by Make in India, the Ministry of Ports and the Navigable Ways, the Government of Gujarat and the Maritime Council of Gujarat.

PM Modi has reiterated that a greater foreign dependence leads to greater national failure. For world peace, stability and prosperity, the most populous country in the world must become independent. Chips or ships, we have to do them in India, said the PM.

Stressing that India has never lacked capacity, Mr. Modi pointed out that after independence, the ruling party at the time constantly ignored the inherent forces of the country. As a result, even after six to seven decades of freedom, India could not reach the success it really deserved, he said.

The Prime Minister has identified two major reasons for this: a prolonged tangle in the license-quota regime and the isolation of the global markets. He added that when the era of globalization arrived, the governments of the time focused only on imports, which led to scams worth thousands of crores.

Speaking of the maritime sector, Mr. Modi pointed out that India was historically a leading maritime power and one of the largest centers in the world as a naval manufacturer. The ships were built in the India coastal states formerly provided to national and world trade. Fifty years ago, India used ships built at the national level, with more than 40% of import export carried out through them. But the sector was then the victim of their erroneous policies and instead of strengthening interior shipbuilding, they preferred to pay freight to foreign ships. This led to the collapse of the India Naval Construction ecosystem and forced dependence on foreign ships. As a result, the share of Indian trade ships increased from 40% to only 5%. The Prime Minister stressed that today, 95% of India trade is based on foreign ships a dependence which led to a significant loss for the nation.

Indicating certain facts that it has underlined, today, India pays nearly $ 75 billion about six lukh rapes each year to foreign maritime companies for shipping services, which is close to the current defense budget.

Imagine how much money has been paid as freight to other countries in the last seven decades and the flow of funds has created millions of jobs abroad, he said.

The Prime Minister said that a historic decision had been made to strengthen the India maritime sector, the government now recognizes major ships as an infrastructure sector and this will transform the sector.

He announced that today, all the main ports of the country will be released from several fragmented documents and processes. The implementation of a nation, a document and a nation, a port will simplify trade and trade.

If we can revive ancient glory to be the best ship builders, it will have a chain reaction, because the ship industry, is not only an industry, it brings other industries under its fold and generates a huge job. She is the mother of all industries, he said.

He informed that more than 70,000 crores will be invested in these regimes in the coming years. Note that in the past eleven years, India has doubled its port capacity, he stressed that before 2014, the average reversal period in India was two days, when today it was reduced for less than a day.

He pointed out that recently, the port of transmission of India deep water containers began its operations in Kerala. In addition, the PM announced that the port of Vadhavan in the Maharashtra is under development at a cost greater than 75,000 crores, and it will rank among the ten main ports of the world.

He informed that large ports are under development across the country to accommodate large ships, and connectivity is improved thanks to initiatives such as Sagarmala.

Subscribing that India is currently representing 10% of the global maritime trade, the PM has underlined the need to increase this share and said that in 2047, India should aim to triple its participation in the world's sea trade.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of preserving and presenting this heritage for future generations and the world. He announced that a world -class maritime museum is under development in Lothal, which, like the statue of unity, will become a new India identity symbol.

Governor of Gujarat, Echarya Devvrat, Minister of Head of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, Ministers of the Union, CR Patil, Sarbananda Sonowwal, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Shantanu Thakur, ms. Nimuben Bambhaniya was present among other dignitaries during the event.