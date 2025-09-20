



President Donald Trump previously announced that he would attend the Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

Trump, who was born in Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, don't mind returning to the Big Apple to watch one of the best golf tournaments in the world. After all, the 47th President of the United States has a lot of admiration for sport.

With the Ryder Cup, which should start on Friday, September 26, Bethpage Black Golf Race do everything in their power to ensure that Trump's presence does not cause any problems.

Turnberry, Scotland – May 02: former American president Donald Trump during a golf round on his turnberry journey on May 2, 2023 in Turnberry, Scotland. Former American president Donald Trump visits his golf courses in Scotland and Ireland. In the United States, it faces legal action on 34 heads of falsification of commercial files. (Photo by Robert Perry / Getty Images) Robert Perry / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Trump attended the United States Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The match was delayed by 48 minutes due to the wild scene outside the Arthur Ashe stadium.

The Ryder Cup allowed Trump and all the other fans to attend the opening next Friday that she cannot and will not delay the scheduled TEE hours.

“We will not actually be able to delay the hours of the TEE because we do not have the evening,” said the director of the Ryder Cup, Bryan Karns, to Fronter Office Sports. “At the Arthur Ashe stadium, you can turn on these light lights, you can go late. While we don't have this luxury to do it, and you obviously want to make sure, if possible, you finish the two sessions the day we start them so that the fans can see it from start to finish.”

Trump is not delighted with the Ryder Cup team for the United States

Even if Keegan Bradley is the captain of the American team, he did not choose as one of the 12 golfers who will participate in Bethpage.

Bradley finally went with Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young while his captain chooses. Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson Dechambeau automatically qualified via points.

Trump clearly said he wanted to see Bradley participate in the Ryder Cup.

Keegan Bradley should certainly be part of the American Ryder Cup team as captain !!! He's an incredible guy. It will be a large Ryder Cup. At the invitation of the PGA Tour, I will be there the tournament on Friday !!! President DJT, he wrote on Truth Social.

We will discover next week if Bradley has made the right decision.

This story was initially reported by The SPUN on September 19, 2025, where it appeared for the first time in the golf section. Add the vein as a favorite source by clicking here.

