The child dies in an accident, mother broken by tragedy





Friday afternoon, a return from the school afternoon turned into a tragedy when Supriya Khan, eight years old, died in an accident along the main access road to Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo.

Supriya, a student of the third year of Parika Back primary school returned home with her father, Imran Khan, 32, on an electric bike around 3.30 p.m. when the accident took place.

According to the police declaration, Motor Pickup Gab 8162, led by Arif Alli, 22, of Parika, was heading east in the same direction as the electric bike when the driver tried to overtake. In the process, the police said, the pick-up collided with the electric bike, throwing both the father and the daughter on the road.

Supriya was recovered by the driver of the van in an unconscious state and taken to the Kinderen public hospital, where she was declared dead. His father receives treatment in the same hospital; He suffers from a fractured skull.

Supriya Khan and his father, Imran Khan

The child's mourning mother, Ramona Rack Bar, told the news room that she was trying to adapt to the tragedy.

He [Imran] Called everyone he knew. A little after his departure, people said they heard the impact and when they watch that they see baby [Supriya] Bake a bicycle, told Rack Bar.

She added, she breathed her last on the bed. She bleeds.

I am really broke. I can't eat. I only live with liquid. I can't work. “”

The woman said her husband was hospitalized but does not yet know that her daughter died.

Police also said that the blood tests carried out on Alli revealed that the readings were far superior to the legal limit. The tests showed that it had 128 and 134 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath; The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He remains in detention as the surveys continue.

Meanwhile, the body of Little Supriya was taken to the Ezekiel funeral home, where a post mortem exam is expected.

