



The Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Moda on Saturday after the United States imposed annual annual costs of 100,000 USD (out of 88 LAKH) on H-1B visas for highly qualified workers, a decision that should strike the hardest Indian professionals. Lok Sabha's opposition head, Rahul Gandhi, directed the accusation, qualifying the “weak” leader prime minister, while the president of the Mallikarjun Kharge Congress accused Prime Minister Modi of reducing foreign policy “to carry hugs, hollow slogans and noisy optics”, arguing that such theaters had not managed to protect the national interests of India. On Friday, Donald Trump signed the order by forcing companies to pay 100,000 USD per year for visas for H-1B workers, which prompted some large technological companies to warn visas holders to stay in the United States or return quickly. The change could take a blow for the technology sector which is based heavily on skilled workers, with around 70% of H1-B holders are Indians. Sharing a report of this decision, Gandhi tweeted: “I repeat, India has a weak PM. He also shared his similar comment from 2017, when the concerns of the H-1B visa were not a subject of discussion between PM Modi and Trump during the American visit. Kharge has also targeted the Prime Minister, claiming that “foreign policy is to protect our national interests, to keep India first and to direct friendships with wisdom and balance”. “It cannot be reduced to a superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term position,” he wrote. The head of the Congress stressed that 70% of H-1B visa holders are Indians and have warned that the new costs would have an impact on the country's technological workforce. “The Indians are painted by the return gifts you received after the birthday call,” said Kharge, referring to Modi's recent call with former American president Donald Trump. Kharge's attack on the center was not limited to the repression of the H-1B visa. He also pointed out the rental law, which affirmed the targeted Indian outsourcing, and criticized the lifting of the exemption from the Port project of Chabahar, calling it “loss for our strategic interests”. He added that US pricing hikes have already cost India approximately RS 2.17 Lakh crosses in 10 sectors. The deputy chief of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi made a comparison with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recalling his correct answer during a past diplomatic row. “Now, the preference of PM Modi for strategic silence and strong optics has become a responsibility for the national interest of India and its citizens,” he said. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said Rahul Gandhi's previous warnings on H-1B issue had been justified. “He called it in 2017 and nothing has changed. India is still stuck with a first Prime Minister,” said Khera, sharing a 2017 Gandhi position where he had raised concerns about the Visa program. The opposition's attack came one day after Trump signed a proclamation increasing the H-1B visa costs. Calling the mistreatment of the program A “national security threat”, Trump said that the H-1B system had been used to replace American workers with cheaper foreign work. The H-1B program, originally designed to attract highly qualified temporary workers, has long been dominated by Indian IT professionals. Analysts say that new costs could considerably reduce the influx of Indian talents in the American technological sector. – ends Posted on: Sept. 20, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/us-h-1b-visa-techy-donald-trump-new-order-fees-congress-rahul-gandhi-kharge-2790560-2025-09-20

