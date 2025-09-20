Donald Trump says Tiktok Deal speaks “productive” to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month





US President Donald Trump, on the left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. President Donald Trump announced that his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning the Tiktok agreement were productive. He also said that the two leaders will meet again at the APEC top, which is scheduled for November in South Korea, and that he will visit China at the start of next year.I have just finished a very productive call with President XI of China. We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the Tiktok agreement, he said in an article on his own social social media platform. Tiktok now American? Trump concludes a huge agreement with the Xi Jinping of China; Big announcement in the middle of the price war Trump-XI speaks on trade and Russia-Ukraine War

Trump said the two leaders also talked about trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.I also agreed with President XI that we would meet at the top of the APEC in South Korea, that I would go to China at the start of next year, and that President XI would also come to the United States at a timely time. The call was very good, we will talk again by phone, will appreciate the approval of Tiktok, and the two look forward to meeting Apec! What Donald Trump said about Tiktok before his call with Chinas Xinping

In a recent interview with Fox News before his call with Jinping, Trump said that the two parties were very close to all of this. He even expressed his confidence in his links with China and confirmed, it seems that they approved Tiktok.Apart from that, Trump also stressed the importance of the application and his contribution to his presidential election campaign. I like Tiktok. It helped me to make sure that in fact, Charlie [Kirk] said: “Sir, you want to climb on Tiktok. You would be great. I said, “Really, tell me about Tiktok. And we, as you know, we have incredibly well done with young people, as at a level of which no republican was never dreamed of … This is a reason why we won the election with such a large number, Trump noted.He also reaffirmed that he held the power to approve the agreement, adding that investors are “the largest, the richest, and they will do an excellent job”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/tiktok-deal-approved-donald-trump-confirms-productive-talks-with-chinese-president-xi-jinping/articleshow/124002829.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos