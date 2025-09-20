Donald Trump unveils visas on the gold card for $ 1 million





President Donald Trump announced a new “Gold Card” visa program, which would allow the rich foreigners to secure the US residence in exchange for an investment of $ 1 million.

“Today, we are proud to announce the Trump Gold card,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social. “The card will be available for $ 1 million for individuals and $ 2 million for companies.”

Why it matters

The gold card plan highlights the double approach to the Trump administration on the question of visas: to tighten traditional immigration channels while creating new paths at high cost.

Since his entry into office, the president has repeatedly sought to increase revenues in an unorthodox manner, which represents billions of new prices, requiring a share of corporate business income like NVIDIA, and even suggesting that the United States deserve a fees of university patents.

Now, by monetizing green cards to $ 1 million each, the administration transforms immigration policy into sources of income, even if it reduces humanitarian programs such as temporary protected status and parole.

As part of the gold card program – first launched by Trump in February and detailed in an executive decree on Friday – foreign nationals who contribute at least 1 million dollars to the trade department will be eligible for an accelerated path to an immigrant visa. Companies can guarantee the same privilege for employees with a payment of $ 2 million.

Commerce secretary, Howard Lunick, said the administration plans to issue around 80,000 gold cards, although the program remains in the “implementation phase”. Applicated candidates after verification by the State Department and the Department of Internal Security will be granted the status of a legal permanent resident, commonly called the green card, paying treatment costs of $ 15,000.

The GOLD card will replace the existing EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories, which currently provide green cards to individuals with “exceptional capacity” in business areas and other areas.

“In less than a month, the other categories of visa green cards are likely to be suspended, and this will be the model that people can enter the country,” Larick told journalists.

He added: “You can prove an exceptional value for the United States of America by contributing to $ 1 million in the United States of America. It is a fairly good expectation that they are very precious.”

Lutnick stressed that holders will be subject to the same global tax obligations as American citizens and permanent residents.

In addition, the administration weighs a “platinum card” visa of $ 5 million which would allow beneficiaries to stay in the United States up to 270 days per year without paying non-American income tax. This proposal, which does not include a way to citizenship, would require the approval of the congress. A federal website has already opened a waiting list.

In addition, Trump signed an order on Friday requiring additional costs of $ 100,000 on candidates for H-1B visas, the non-immigrant makes it possible to allow tens of thousands of qualified workers to live and work in the United States for up to six years.

Asked on Friday how he thought that technological companies will react to new H-1B costs, Trump told journalists: “I think they are going to be very happy.”

“And we will be able to keep the people of our country who will be very productive people, and in many cases, these companies will pay a lot of money for that, and they are very happy,” said the president.

What people say

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “For too long, we have had millions of illegal foreigners in our country, and our immigration system has been broken. It is beyond the time that the American people and American taxpayers benefit more than $ 100 billion.

What happens next

The gold card could face legal challenges, as experts warn that allowing people to jump the line could lead to prosecution.

