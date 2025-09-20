Politics
PRABOWO followed, who was the most royal president of the Republic of Indonesia raising an official's salary?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO plans to increase the salary of the state civil apparatus (ASN), in particular teachers, teachers, health workers and instructors, TNI / POLRISITE. This salary increase will be the first in the Prabowo era.
The regulations which mentioned the increase in ASN salaries, including TNI and Polri, was contained in presidential regulations number 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government plan of 2025.
Perpres 79/2025 was signed by Prabowo on June 30, 2025 and was valid because it was promulgated on the same date.
“These presidential regulations come into force on the date of the promulgation”, cited the Perpres 79/2025, Friday 9/19/2025).
The provisions concerning the increase in ASN salary in compressions are contained in the accessories section in the RKP's best results program in 2025.
There are at least eight of the best rapid results programs in the RKP 2025. The ASN salary increase has been listed in number 6 of the 8 best Fast results programs.
“The increase in wages of ASN (in particular teachers, teachers, health workers and extension workers), TNI / Polri and state officials”, as written in Perpres 79/2025.
In addition to increasing ASN wages, the attachment of 79,2025 disturbances will also impose an increase in ASN well-being thanks to the application of the reward concept based on total performance.
This policy is an effort to support the achievement of a fair, decent and competitive well-being of ASN which will be illustrated from the aspect of the assessment of the pay, and the discipline of the 67% merit system and the aspects of the performance management of the 61% merit system.
“To improve the well-being of the state civil apparatus through the application of the concept of total reward depending on the performance of the civil apparatus of the State, can be carried out by the application of awards and the management of recognition for the civil apparatus of the State and the application of the system of management of civil performance of the State”, quoted by the appendix of losers.
Who is the most diligent president to raise the salaries of civil servants?
PNS salaries are always a hot problem each year. All presidents also increase the salaries of civil servants during certain periods, depending on economic conditions.
Kenikikangaji The last PNS was in 2024 during the last year of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
The increase in salary of 2024 for ASN / TNI / Central and regional Polri by 8% and an increase in retirees by 12%, which should improve performance and accelerate economic transformation and national development.
The increase in salary in 2024 has been the first since 2019 and has become the highest since 2010. The increase in the salaries of civil servants is rare at the time of Jokowi. After being managed by President Jokowi, the start of his 2014 and 2015 government wages increased twice in a row. But from 2016 to 2018, salary increases were no longer heard.
However, it should not be forgotten if the increase in salary in 2014 was determined by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).
If it has been traced since the presidential period has been elected directly since 2004. President Sby is the most royal to increase the salaries of civil servants. Not only noted almost every year, the salary increases are also quite aggressive, namely the two figures.
After the history of the increase in salaries of SBY officials to Jokowi:
