Democratic legislators stimulate the alarm in the wake of Schiff report on Trump's political banners

The Democrats of Capitol Hill stimulate the alarm on large banners with the fact that President Donald Trumps is confronted who can be seen on three federal buildings, saying that they were carrying authoritarian nuances following a report by the Californian Democratic Senator Adam Schiff.

When I saw the banners suspended from federal office buildings last week, it reminded me [the] The Communist Party in China and the banners suspended from federal offices are completely inappropriate and a step towards authoritarianism, said Democratic Hank Johnson from Georgia to CNN. This is another indication of the march that was towards authoritarianism in this country.

The report, published by Schiff earlier this week, which alleges that the administration uses federal funds for propaganda, noted that the Trump administration had spent at least $ 50,000 in taxpayers to create banners, the Ministry of Agriculture spending $ 16,400, health and human services 33.726 and the Ministry of Labor around $ 6,000.

The Schiffs office, reached by CNN, said that it had not had additional comments beyond the report. The California Democrat is known to have a particularly icy relationship with Trump's white house.

But the Republican legislators argued that similar promotional efforts had taken place under the previous democratic administration, indicating the signaling funded by taxpayers, the president of the time, Joe Biden, for federal projects, such as those linked to his infrastructure law and asked why their colleagues had not raised the concern.

Have they raised concerns when they put banners and stuff when they were in the White House? I do not remember, said the republican representative of Georgia Barry Loudermilk. Why the double standard?

The controversy underlines to deepen the tensions in Washington on the extent of the use of executive power. The banners in question have large portraits of the president in office with legend American workers first.

The White House strongly rejected the Schiffs report, calling the Senator as a serial liar.

You should ask Cryle Neck why he tries to make comparisons between President Trump and the fascist leaders when it is exactly the same rhetoric who radicalizes left-wing supporters to commit acts of violence against the conservatives, said the spokesperson for the White House, Abigail Jackson, in a press release in CNN.

The Ministry of Labor confirmed that it had spent about $ 6,000 on banners and noted that they had been created in collaboration with the celebrations of the Labor Day and the America250 departments.

The departments of agriculture and health and social services did not immediately respond to requests for CNNS comments.

The banners were originally displayed for the Labor Day. After a huge positive response, strengthened the equipment at no cost for taxpayers, so that our large and beautiful banners can remain safely in the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Americas, said Courtney Parella, spokesperson for the Labor Department, in a press release.

However, some Democratic legislators argued that no president, despite their party, should use taxpayers' money for such displays to move forward.

There should be no money used for the president, really, a president, to go to the side of a building for any type of political enlargement, said representative Joaquin Castro from Texas. Some of these things, it seems that lived in North Korea, the way they use money to put their overview. So yes, there should be more surveillance, and that should not apply to him. It should apply to future presidents.

Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, director of government affairs of Project on Government Oversight, a non-partisan ethics group, echoed the feeling.

I hope that the Congress would be a little more not very proactive and robust in terms of maintaining what the executive branch and what they do with money and what they spend on money, Hedtler-Gaudette told CNN.

Last year, Senator Joni Ernst, an Iowa republican, raised similar concerns concerning the use of taxpayers' money for political messaging under the Biden administration. In a letter of June 2024 at the Blank Management and Budget Office, she criticized the administration for encouraging federal agencies to display the signaling of President Joe Biden for projects funded by the public.

For years, I tried to show the Americans how Washington spends their hard taxes by demanding a price displaying that the cost be imposed on public documents linked to each project funded by the government. This allows Americans to see the return to their taxes and to judge the value of each expense for themselves, Ernst wrote in the letter at the time.

The representative Dusty Johnson of the southern Dakota highlighted photos of the president and the vice-president often displayed in federal buildings.

Presumably, during the Biden administration, a photo of Joe Biden literally suspended in each federal building in America. Was political? Has Mr. Schiff have in mind? Johnson asked. No, yes, I did not see the banner.

