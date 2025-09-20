When Grobritannia's Labor Prime Minister Keir Strandmer called on September 1, the second phase of his government, he did not yet know that September would be the most difficult month of his mandate. First of all, the tax scandal came around his assistant Angela Rayner, who had to start on September 5. On September 11, Starmer published his American ambassador Peter Mandelson after new details of his friendship with the American sexual Jeffrey Epstein had been revealed. Several relatives of Straße advisers returned on September 1.

At the same time, a new right opposition wakes up to a new Strke, on a wave of summer on the right protests against the Flchtlings. On September 5 and 6, Nigel Farage and his reform of the right populist party celebrated his party conference as Prime Minister. On September 13, London experienced the good market in British history with more than 100,000 participants who followed a call to the Hooligan Fver Tommy Robinson; Elon Musk was on.

In such a phase of us, Donald Trump, to receive a state visit, you were a Hrte test for each British Prime Minister. Now, as with its unsuccessful beach, to stop the floors of the boats, something that Nigel Farage could do better was to do: Trump flatter. The British right populists are in mood. The Labor Party, which won the elections in July 2024 with 34% of the vote, was in the current status of the United Kingdom in opinion polls this year: Reform UK 31%, Labor 20, curator 17.

But the British Knigshaus is world champion of the ceremony. No one else places such a thorny spectacle that flats each guest of its unique character and comes at the same time as Mhelos as if you were doing something like that every day. On Wednesday, Trump's reception at the Windsor castle was no exception: the first conduct of an American priest in the Golden Setting since 1918, a Ruin Ruin Gardist with the Kleig several steps behind his guest correctly, but unusual, a galadine with a radiant princess of the kate crown, which makes the old lstling looks. We had a fantastic evening, Trump said the next day.







weekly This text comes from weekly. Our weekly left newspaper! Each week in the weekly daily life, it is the world as it is and how it could be. A left weekly newspaper with voice, attitude and special vision of the world. Every Saturday new to the kiosk and narrative.

A moment of self-assurance insurance

The prostent stage should offer the framework of the results of the prosants. Many technological entrepreneurs were already there in Windsor, and the working meeting on Thursday with Keir Strander on Chanders, the country's residence of the British Prime Minister, had to do with mutual investments of $ 250 billion. According to the common message, Grobritan as the most important scientific power in the world and the United States as the most important economic power in the world builds the technological future of the world. In a monotonous voice, Trump praised the most natural partnership in the world and the entrepreneurs involved as the best in the world. Both are gifted rhetorics, but it was a moment of self-assurance insurance that foreigners in particular had urgently had.

The second phase of his government had defined the beginning of the month as the one in which his government delivers. But only a few believe that the strands can deliver. A few days ago, internal dissatisfaction brought Lord Glasman, a well -known political scientist, with the remark that Starmer comes from the right, he thinks that the world is that it consists in finding the right words for reality to be canceled. In accordance with this, the only group of wheels is still in occupational surveys, that of graduates of private schools. They dominate politics and the media and are convinced by the power of their words, especially if they keep for Fren.

Almost no one represents this elite of words like Peter Mandelson, the British ambassador to the United States. Born into a family of work politicians, the 71 -year -old man is a central figure in work communication work for 40 years, he accompanied the rise of Tony Blair and led his work electoral campaign in 1997, which was the Green of the Green Triuph in the history of the party. His career ended as LNGST, when Keir Strandmer called him to the ambassador in December 2024 in the hope of access to Trump's most innocent.

Mandelson and Trump unites the friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the serial trigger in series, who died in police custody in 2019. Who, during his Berched parties, provided all the players and how young have been young, is one of the most explosive scandal problems in the United States and Grobitann. Many are convinced that the complete truth of the whole political elite of the two LNDDERs will fall with Trump himself.

Immersive photos

An eminent victim has already demanded the Epstein-Frefre, Peter Mandelson. At his best, he was regularly invited to Epstein, and after his conviction in 2008, he wrote to him that he believed in his innocence and his Epstein Msse for his freedom. According to British media, this embarrassing correspondence was made by Prime Minister Starmer when he made Mandelson an American ambassador against the concerns of the security apparatus. In Parliament, however, Straßer said one day before released Mandelson that he did not know that at the time and that everything happened correctly.

According to mastbs, which used to be applied to Boris Johnson, the Mandelson scandal would be a Mandelson scandal at the latest. In Windsor, Trump's stay was stretched through evening image projections showing that Trump and Epstein. The images of Trump and Starmer, or Trump and Knig Charles, are imprints of many British.