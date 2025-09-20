









Hong Kong

–



Donald prevails over a very tuned call with Xi Jinping has not finished to finalize a long -awaited agreement to film the operations of US Tiktoks, but the high chief of Chinas reported his blessing for the plan as long as she aligns the interests of Beijing.

At first glance, Beijing's desire to play ball on Tiktok is like a lively reversal of his years of resistance to the control of the viral video application, the world's first world hit to get out of China.

But rather than bowing to Trumps' pressure campaign, according to analysts, Chinese leaders use an application dear by the American president and millions of Americans as a lever to extract other much more consecutive concessions.

And to judge by the comments of Chinese officials and the state media on the framework reached by the United States and China in Madrid this week, Beijing seems determined to keep the property of the most precious Tiktoks, its algorithm which helped the application to attract 170 million Americans and more than 1.5 billion users worldwide.

But that raises questions about how this arrangement would respect the American law on Tiktok, which explicitly prevents any cooperation concerning the functioning of a content recommendation algorithm.

Trump said on Friday that he and Xi approved the Tiktok agreement after a call of almost two hours. But Beijing offered little to suggest that the agreement is finalized, reporting rather that there was a lot of work in progress.

Chinese reading quoted Xi as saying to Trump that Beijing would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with market rules leads to a solution which complies with the laws and regulations of China and takes into account the interests of both parties.

XI has also asked the United States to refrain from imposing unilateral commercial restrictions and providing an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors, according to reading published by the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We do not know what Beijing has gained in exchange for negotiations on green lightning on the sale of Tiktok one of the largest world success stories in its growing technology industry. The application, owned by the Chinese company bytedance, is not available in China a highly censored market where its sister Douyin application dominates.

According to the Chinese reading of Madrid talks, the basic consensus agreed by the two parties of Tiktok also covered the reduction of obstacles to investment and progressing relevant economic and commercial cooperation.

Chinese leaders are well aware of Trumps' desire to operate Tiktok in the United States. Since his return to the White House, he has repeatedly extended the deadline to prohibit the extremely popular application that he attributes to help him win young voters in the presidential election of the last year, although she was the one who started the effort of several years to close it during his first mandate.

Given the winning at a turn at 180 degrees and now, the interest of obviously political personal interest in having Tiktok, Beijing has most likely released an application that has much less in its political establishment than the Magove Movement Core to guarantee concessions, said Brian Wong, assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong.

These concessions could include export controls of semiconductors of softening of the United States, investment restrictions, in particular with regard to Chinese capital entering the United States and potentially tariffs on China, he added.

In short, the Chinese state has appropriated Tiktok's problem as a negotiation currency to guarantee more advantageous concessions in other areas of politics, Wong said.

Beijing, the desire to cooperate on Tiktok highlighted its flexibility in the treatment of Trump Mercurial and the state fluctuating bilateral links, according to experts.

Beijing, commenting earlier a forced sale of Tiktok came in the context of a negative perception of American-Chinese relations under Trump 2.0, Yun Sun, director of the Chinese program of the Think Tank at the Stimson Center in Washington, told Washington.

But this backdrop has changed considerably, she said.

Now, Beijing sees the opportunity to improve relations with us and Tiktok has suddenly gone from a question of principle to a negotiable question. There are larger fish to fry, added the sun.

Beijing, who once denounced the attempted first mandate to force a sale of Tiktok as Daylight flightNow describes the last agreement as mutually beneficial, stressing that it respects the will and the principles of the business market.

China has reached the relevant consensus with the United States on Tiktok's question because it is based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, the daily life of peoples, the official spokesperson for communist parties in power, in a comment Wednesday.

China will examine the export of Tiktoks Tech and Intellectual Property Licensing necessary to conclude the agreement, added the comment.

A key snack point in the agreement is the fate of the Tiktoks Ai-Ai recommendation algorithm, the secret sauce at the heart of its worldwide success.

Wang Jingtao, deputy director of the Cyberespace Administration of Chinas, said that the agreement may include methods such as the configuration of the user and American content data services, as well as the granting of licenses of its algorithms and its intellectual property rights.

The key problem as I understand it on the Beijing side has always been on the algorithm and the IP bytedances, said Trey Mcarver, co-founder of the research company Trivium China.

For a long time, the red line of the Chinese team was the algorithm, he said, adding that the sale of technology was considered unacceptable to Beijing because it would feel like the United States intimidated China and grabbed its precious asset.

In 2020, when Trump tried to force a Tiktok sale, China placed a series of technologies which it considered sensitive under export controls, including those which allow personalized content recommendations based on data analysis such as the powerful Tiktoks algorithm.

Cui Fan, professor of economics in Beijing and advisor to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, note That Tiktoks technologies are limited rather than prohibited for export. The Chinese government will probably carry out examinations and make a technological export license, which will then allow Bytedance to grant Tiktok's permission to use them, it said In an article on social networks before the X-Trump call.

The two leaders spoke for the last time by phone in June, when they withdrew a fragile pricing truce between their country on the edge of collapse. This relaxation has since been extended to November, while the two parties rush to conclude a broader agreement to resolve their commercial differences and their long -term differences.

Trump said on Friday that he would meet Xi at the APEC top in South Korea next month and that he would go to China at the start of next year. Managers also agreed that Xi would come to the United States at the appropriate time, said Trump.

Compared to a summit on the sidelines of a multilateral event, Beijing would obviously prefer a meeting in China, because they can control everything, McCarver told Trivium China.

I don’t think they’ll give in to negotiations to get there, he added. But they can be able to make the visit more attractive.