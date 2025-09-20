Politics
He must not be Gibran, the volunteers underline that the deputy of Prabowo in the second period will be supported
loading…
The Volunteer Prabowo Suubianto will support anyone who will progress as a Prabowo representative during the next challenge to the presidential elections in 2029. Photo: Doc Sindonews
This responded to the declaration of the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who asked his volunteers to support Prabowo Sub -iento and Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the second period.
Read also: Prabowo's response encouraged by Gerindra Forward Presidential Election 2029: God wants
The president of the Prabowo Cinta Cinta Movement Kurniawan, stressed that the position of the volunteers was only focused on the figure of Prabowo. If the people of the mandate go up, volunteers will certainly support.
Including who is the figure of his assistant who will advance with Prabowo during the dispute of the presidential elections in 2029. “We will support. There is no more problem now,” Kurniawan said after hearing a national apple from the faithful supporters of Prabowo in Padepokan Pencak Silat, East Jakarta, Saturday 9/20/2025).
