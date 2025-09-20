



Trump offers a $ 1 million gold card

President Donald Trump unveiled the “gold card” of $ 1 million and higher H1-B costs, saying that it will reduce taxes and debt.

President Donald prevails over the approval notes plunged into most polls after a week marked by controversial internal policy movements, high -level diplomacy and an intensification of immigration repression efforts.

Trump met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday on Monday during a visit to the United Kingdom, where the two leaders announced plans for more than $ 10 billion in economic transactions. The agreements include a new scientific and technological partnership, civil cooperation initiatives and defense technology.

Back home, Trump signed a memorandum creating the Memphis Safe working group, deploying troops of the National Guard in the city of Tennessee in response to the increase in violent crimes. While the Republican leaders of Tennessee welcomed this decision, the mayor of Memphis Paul Young, a democrat, criticized the deployment as ineffective.

Trump has also tackled a potential resolution of the long -standing dispute on Tiktoks ownership, suggesting that young Americans will be very satisfied with the result. The administration negotiated with Bytedance, the parent company based in China, before an imminent prohibition deadline.

In a separate decision, Trump announced new fees of $ 100,000 for companies looking for H-1B visas for foreign workers, part of a wider immigration overhaul which also includes a gold card program offered for high-end immigrants.

The president was also criticized on his quarrel with the television host Jimmy Kimmel after the president praised the ABC of his television program, causing demonstrations and attracting national attention.

Here is what you need to know about Trump's approval rating, including how they are decided and how Trump's notes compare to his first mandate and his former presidents.

What is Donald Trump's approval rating?

Here are the latest approval notes published on Trump's administration:

The average of the real survey polls from September 6 to September 18 shows an approval of 46.3% and an disapproval rate of 52.6%. 19. A survey by the Associated Press and Norc showed that 39% approved and 60% disapprove of Trump. Disprist. How is Trump's approval comparison to his first mandate?

Trump obtained a final approval rating of 34% when he left office in 2021. The average service of his first mandate was on average 41%.

Under the Trump administration: the public media of Arizona move to the layoffs after Trump cuts

How does Trump's approval rating compare with previous presidents? Joe Biden -40% Donald Trump (First Mandate) -34% Barack Obama- 59% George W. Bush -34% Bill Clinton -66% George HW Bush -56% Ronald Reagan -63% Jimmy Carter- 34% Gerald Ford -53% Richard Nixon -24% Areproval?

The GALLUP data agency notes that these approval ratings are a “simple, but very powerful measure which has played a key role in politics for over 70 years”.

An approval rating of the presidents reflects the percentage of Americans interviewed who approve of the performance of the presidents. Everything can have an impact on the rating of a president, such as the legislation adopted, the actions and the elections.

According to Teabc News, an approval rating represents not only how the administration is for the general public, but could determine the result of a next election for a politician or how much they are made during their mandate.

Although these notes are easy to understand, some analysts think that they are not as useful as they were due to extreme partisanry and the polarized political climate.

According to the Thepew Research Center, the presidential approval assessments have always been a supporter, the members of the presidents' party offering more positive assessments than those of the opposing party, according to Thepew Research Center. But the differences between the Republicans and the Democrats on the president's opinions have increased considerably in recent decades.

The journalist of the USA TODAY network, Maria Francis, contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona/2025/09/20/donald-trumps-approval-rating/86249861007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

