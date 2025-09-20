Donald Trump warned of Charlie Sheen's wedding with Brooke Mueller





Charlie Sheen's friends and family were less than excited when they learned that he was again engaged, shortly after the end of his relationship with ex-wife Denise Richards.

Rebecca Gayheart presented Brooke Mueller in Sheen in 2006, and they became engaged almost a year later.

In the new Netflix documentary, “AKA, Charlie Sheen”, a number of people opposed the idea that the couple is tied, including President Donald Trump.

Former Madame Heidi Fleiss by Charlie Sheen says that she has nothing like the sexual trafficker condemned Ghislaine Maxwell

Brooke Mueller was warned not to marry Charlie Sheen. (Steve Granitz)

“I think I had just divorced, then that's where I met him,” said Mueller in the documentary.

“She presented herself as a lighthouse in a Storm of Fricken,” recalls Sheen. “I was at a party with a friend, we spoke, spent an hour together just with casualness at this party discovered that she was five years old. Then I got her number, and we talked that everything was very old.”

Sheen added: “I just dug his mind, I dug his life, I dug his energy.”

Clint Eastwood convinced Charlie Sheen to go into a detoxification treatment after a family intervention led by Martin Sheen

Sheen, 60, offered to Mueller, 48, in 2007, and the former couple said “I do” in May 2008.

His former co-star of “Two and a Half Men”, Jon Cryer, remembers not having been able to attend the wedding of Sheen and Mueller due to a shoot, but his wife went to support the couple.

Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller were married for three years. (Getty Images)

“My wife called me later and told me, oh my God. I have concerns, that's what my wife said,” recalls Cryer. “She said, ok, I just want to tell you the Toast that Martin Sheen did during marriage, then I prepared myself.”

“He got up, said that I hope you know what you are doing.” It was the entire toast of Martin Sheen at the wedding of Charlie Sheen. “”

Charlie Sheen felt relief when diagnosed with HIV after years of wild madness and fueled by drugs

There were many reservations surrounding their union. In a clip shared in docuseries, Trump admitted during a 2011 sitdown with ABC that he even encouraged parents to intervene in the relationship.

Charlie Sheen was interviewed for his documentary Netflix, “AKA, Charlie Sheen”. (Netflix)

“Brooke is from Palm Beach, and I said to the parents, don't let your daughter marry him. I think it is wonderful, but it's a disaster. Do not let your daughter marry her.”

“You know how one thing leads to the next thing, marriage and children,” said Sheen. Brooke welcomed the Bob and Max twins on March 14, 2009.

President Donald Trump

The boys were born six weeks premature and required an extended stay in the hospital. The star of the “Major League” explained that juggling their care 24 hours a day and that his work on a popular television program has only facilitated a “ton of resentment” towards the show for not having given him leave to take care of his family.

President Donald Trump advised Brooke Mueller's parents not to let their daughter marry Charlie Sheen. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

“The children are doing well, it was a temporary thing. They crossed it and they are hard as nails, but yes. At the time, it was frightening, guy,” said Sheen. “I don't blame, I'm just trying to trace, in a way, the way things have developed or scaling up or both.”

“I remember the night when nine years without a crack came to a closure and a spectacular closure. She is in the bathroom with this girl and I can hear them do it suddenly and I start knocking on the door, and I said, if you are going to do it correctly. Let me show you how to cook this and it was lit.”

Sheen was arrested on Christmas day in 2009 for allegedly threatened to kill Mueller, in addition to holding a knife against his throat.

Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller have twin threads together. (Chelsea Lauren / Wireimage via Getty Images)

Mueller agreed that they “went hard, quickly” because of their shared dependence problems. Shortly after the arrest, she retracted her story from the incident and the loads of Sheen were abandoned.

“If I haven't retracted my story, then he could have had a lot of problems,” said Mueller. “Not only was he my husband, but I was so incredibly fucked up on serious drugs for a very long time. I can't sit there and say that I know that it happened and that is how it happened or something like that because of the mind.”

Sheen noted: “I have my role, of course. F — Ya, and I made amends with Brooke on this subject, again and again.”

Tracy Wright is entertainment journalist for Fox News Digital. Send history advice to [email protected].

