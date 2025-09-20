US President Donald Trump said he would meet Chinese chief Xi Jinping at a regional summit at the end of October in South Korea and will realize China at the start of next year, after a phone call between the two.

In a social post, Trump also said that Xi would come to the United States at an appropriate time and that they had progressed on the approval of the Tiktok agreement to allow the popular social media application to continue to operate in the United States.

The call was very good, we will talk again by phone, will appreciate the approval of Tiktok, and the two look forward to meeting Apec! Trump wrote, referring to the Economic Cooperation Group in Asia-Pacific of 21 savings on the edge of the Pacific.

Trump did not give any details on the Tiktok agreement, and a declaration of the Chinese government did not mention the visits and gave no clarity on what XI had accepted concerning the sale of a participation controlling by the Chinese parent company of Tiktok to avoid an American ban.

Beijing would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with market rules leads to a solution that complies with the laws and regulations of the Chinas and takes into account the interests of both parties, “the press release said.

“The American party must provide an open, fair, non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors,” he said.

It was the second call with Xi since Trump returned to the White House and imposed prices from top to bottom on China, triggering commerce restrictions on back and forth that tightened the links between the two largest economies. But Trump, a Republican, expressed his desire to negotiate trade agreements with Beijing, especially for Tiktok.

Efforts to finalize the Tiktok agreement

Tiktok did not immediately respond to the request for Associated Press for more details on the call or the application for the ownership of the application which declared that the Trump administration was reached with Chinese officials at the start of the week during the commercial negotiations in Madrid.

Trump, who has credited the application to help him win another mandate, has repeatedly extended a deadline for her to be transformed from his Chinese parent company, Bytedance. This is a requirement under a law adopted last year to respond to data confidentiality and national security problems.

Trump said on Friday that Tiktok had enormous value and that the United States had this value in his hand because those that had to approve him.

US officials were concerned about the roots and ownership of bytedances, pointing to China laws that force Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government. Another concern is the owner algorithm that fills what users see on Tiktok.

Chinese officials said on Monday that a consensus had been reached on the authorization of the use of intellectual property rights, including the algorithm, and that the two parties agreed to entrust a partner to manage US user data and content security.

Wendy Cutler, the main vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, warned that the important details surrounding the questions such as which would have and control the algorithm remain vague.

Trump and Xi talk about wider trade tensions

Trump said the two have also progressed on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to the Tiktok agreement.

The Chinese press release said Xi stressed the importance of the links between the two nations and urged the American side to avoid imposing any commercial restriction.

The two parties must work hard and in the same direction, in order to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, according to the Chinese press release.

Trump said on Friday that his relationship with China was very good, but noted that Russia war in Ukraine could end if European countries were putting higher prices on China. Trump did not say if he planned to raise prices on Beijing for the purchase of Moscow oil, as he did with India.

Cutler of the Asia Society Policy Institute said that the Chinese statement indicated Beijing's desire to play Hardball, and the need to be paid by Washington for the concessions she makes.

This will complicate talks, especially if China continues to insist on the relaxation of American controls and export prices, areas where the United States is hesitating to move, she said.

More commercial problems on the table

Senior officials in the United States and Chinese organized four commercial series between May and September, with another probably in the coming weeks. The two parties have interrupted high and remote prices of severe export controls, but many problems remain unresolved.

No transaction has been announced on technological export restrictions, Chinese purchases of American agricultural products or fentanyl. The Trump administration has imposed additional 20% prices on Chinese products related to allegations that Beijing has failed to stem the flows in the United States used to manufacture opioids.

Trumps the commercial war of the second term with Beijing cost American farmers one of their main markets. From January to July, American farm exports to China fell 53% compared to the same period last year. Damage was even greater in certain raw materials: American sorghum sales in China, for example, fell 97%.

Sean Stein, president of the US-China Business Council, said that the call had been extremely happy that the call occurred and called this a really important step to put the commercial relationship on the right track.