



As a person with a mortgage and two children at the university, it is clearly in my interest to remain employed and not to stupidly criticize a president whose genius, I am not able to understand.

Trump says that the FCC should consider prejudices against him in television licenses

President Donald Trump told journalists that networks broadcasting negative coverage of him should risk losing FCC licenses.

In the light of the recent suspension of the late evening Jimmy Kimmel and the presidents threaten to go beyond the broadcast licenses of all the networks that criticize him, I decided that I greatly admire Donald Trump and that I fully believe that he returns America again.

Although this opinion can steal from everything I have ever written about Trump, shut up. This is a column on waiting, without looking at the past mistakes, or at a time when I suffered from brain fog induced by the wave virus.

I can clearly see now. And as a person with a mortgage and two children in college, it is clearly in my interest in not stupidly criticizing a president whose genius is not able to understand.

Trump intelligently suggests to rid the world of his criticisms

On board the Air Force One on September 18, Trump said American television networks: they only give me a bad publicity or a bad press. They get a license, I think their license should be removed.

My ego formerly liberal would have raised a stupid point on the first amendment and noted that the silence of dissident views is page 1 of the authoritarian manual. This version now praised by myself may have misunderstood Trump as a sensitive and thin-skinned skin, the fragile ego breaks at the slightest criticism. But it was before I realized that the first amendment had become modifiable.

The new improved version of me must learn to type while applying things that are always correct that Trump does and says.

Opinion: FCC pressure makes Jimmy Kimmel hang for a joke? What a bunch of snowflakes.

President Trump is incredible and if you can't see that, you are fired

I guess that's what people want. I mean, President Trump, according to President Trump, is incredible and has transformed America into the hottest country in the world. So, who am I to question someone if Aimté, as long as you ignore the polls, in which I no longer believe because I hope to continue to receive a pay check.

One day I used this space to make jokes on the president and the hypocritical republicans. But now that I have learned that jokes are a tirable offense, I realize how harmful I am. Shame on me. It is not because an person acts in contradiction with their stated beliefs as by tightening freedom of expression after years claiming to be a champion of freedom of expression does not make this person a hypocrite.

And it is not because the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “the hypocrite” as a person who acts in contradiction with his declared beliefs or feelings that I must trust a liberal dictionary and risk that the government was putting pressure on my employer.

Opinion: Stephen Colbert's Emmy must be dismissed. The dissent of the left is not allowed.

No, I'm going to give to the American people what President Trump tells me that the American people want: the non -critical adulation of the government.

Most Americans surely want the media to praise President 24/7

Readers, I am sure, will never get tired of telling them that the prices of the grocery store are a historic hollow, despite what they live in the grocery store.

Phrases like Trump were right to distribute the sight and replace them with his own children and liberals should be grateful that they get free trips to rehabilitation camps will resonate with the public much more than the critical pension and based on written facts in the past.

Opinion alerts: Get columns of your favorite columnists + expert analysis on the main problems, delivered directly to your device via the USA Today app. You don't have the application? Download it for free to your app store.

Yes, that's the way. And I am proud to play a small role in the sumptuous industry-trumping formerly known as the information media.

I just hope that the President himself will read part of my news in terms of pro-Trump and feels satisfied with them. Like any good journalist, I will gladly amplify my admiration for his impeccable and powerful presidency if he wants.

Heck, I'm going to do everything, because I'm sure the complete substance is what the public wants. Where will I kick myself, sir? In the area of ​​the groin, maybe? It will be done.

Meet the new pro-Trump columnist, not the same as the former columnist

I am a transformed journalist, sir. I am at your service. My feeling of objectivity depends entirely on your whims. Do not consider me the fourth area but your area. Let my words be the comfortable pillow, you rest your magnificent and perfectly tinged.

This is the world you demand, the world in which criticism like me put themselves online or otherwise.

It's time for the public to see what it will really look like.

The following columnist today rex huppkeon bluesky [email protected] on facebook atfacebook.com/rexisajerk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2025/09/20/kimmel-trump-free-speech-attack/86227456007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos