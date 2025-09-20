Kate and Camilla are completely different but surprisingly, it worked for the monarchy





Regarding their personality, Queen Camilla And Princess Kate could not be further away. However, according to the Royal Valentine Low author, this contrast can really serve the monarchy fairly well. In an interview GB NewsLow, whose future book Power and the Palace Traces behind the scenes of the moments of the royal family, spoke of the way in which Camillas' opening and Kate's prudence make an improbable but effective balance. Queen Camilla (Colonel des guards de grenadier) and Catherine, princess of Wales (Colonel des Guardes Irish), leave the Buckingham palace in a carriage. (Image source: Getty Images | Max Mumby / Indigo) Kate is a completely different person from Camilla, said Low. It is very controlled and prudent and prudent. Camilla is much more out of the way. She says what she thinks, she is incredibly engaging and funny. This is not to say that Kate cannot be funny in private, but you know, this is much more obviously the case with Camilla. This contrast between the two royal women is obvious in a story with a weakness told in his book. In 2008, shortly after Boris Johnson became mayor of London, Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, extended an invitation that highlighted his easy -to -live style. The first meeting of Johnsons with King Charles would not have been well. Having set up on the bad tube line, Johnson and his communications director, Guto Harri, arrived agitated and late to meet the prince of the country of Wales then in Clarence House. Charles, according to Harri, was not impressed. There has never been much love for Boris, Harri said later. Camilla, however, was more indulgent. Months later, she suggested to her husband that the new mayor was invited to tea. He looks so fun. Can we have it for tea? She said. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, chats with the mayor of London, Boris Johnson, during a visit to Loxford Polyclinic. (Image source: Getty Images | Anwar Hussein) And after the invitation, Johnson and Harri bike from the Town Hall in Clarence House, leaving their bikes in a hangar in the back. Camilla personally came to greet them, laughing as she pointed out, oh, I didn't believe them when they said you had bicycle! Camilla spent an hour alone with Johnson, and in the end, the mayor described their report in brilliant terms. Harri remembered that Johnson had said that they had taken fire like a house. Thinking about the same thing, low Writs, as you can imagine, Camilla sees Boris, she thinks he looks very fun, Oh lets him do for tea. Can we? Can we? It is absolutely in line with Camilla. If absolutely not what Kate would do. Catherine, Camilla and Sophie chat with the guests after the jarretier order at the castle of Windsor. (Image source: Getty Images | Chris Jackson) During the conversation, Camilla shared a personal memory of being attacked in adolescence when he went to Paddington, who recently highlighted. She remembers rejecting the attacker with her shoe before reporting it to the authorities. The revelation touched Johnson's sensitive string, which was pushing politicians to extend rape crisis centers in London. According to Low, the incident shows Camillas Natural Instinct to connect personally to political figures, a style very different from the measured and measured Kates approach. Low, therefore, argues that Camilla and Kate are “completely different”, but that is precisely what worked in favor of the monarchys.

