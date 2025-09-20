President Trump takes swinging on the American representative Ilhan Omar in the wake of censorship attempts at Congress





President Donald Trump criticized the American representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and his native country of Somalia following a failed attempt at his colleagues to censor her in the House this week.

Four Republicans joined the Democrats on Wednesday to count this resolution, which would also have withdrawn him from the committees. The American representative Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, presented it due to an interview that Omar made in response to the assassination of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week and republished social networks.

The deputy for four mandates, who represents Minneapolis and some nearby suburbs, said in a note to the voters that the measure has poorly charged her words and her opinions.

“I have never supported political violence, and I have always spoken.

Trump said on Thursday that she was “terrible” and should be dismissed. He also criticized Somalia, which Omar fled as a child before coming to the United States as a refugee. Later, she became an American citizen and presented herself for the first time at Congress in 2018.

“How are they going? How are their government? Have a president? Do they have a advice? Do they have something? Do they have the police? I love these people who come from a place without anything. Nothing. And then they tell us how to direct our country,” the president told journalists on the Air Force One. “I think if she was censored, it's great. If she was dismissed, it's even better.”

Omar’s office refused to comment on Mr. Trump's comments or his messages on social networks.

In an article, he said, “What a foam we have in our country, telling us what to do and how to do it” after criticizing Somalia as a country in the grip of poverty, civil war and corruption.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the American-Islamic Relations Council in Minnesota, who himself emigrated to the United States from Somalia in the early 1990s, said many Somali Minnesotans supported President Trump in the last elections. The president won 12% of the votes in Minneapolis, a democratic bastion, but almost double this figure in certain districts strongly in East Africa, according to an analysis of Minnesota Star Tribune.

Hussein described Mr. Trump's remarks as “a political declaration”, but said they also caused an alarm. “Whenever something like it happens, we, as a community, are on the guard, in part because we have seen political violence that has taken the life of Charlie Kirk, who took the life of [Rep.] Melissa Hortman, it took the lives of many others, and we see these threats, “he said.” And that is why we are much more alarmed when these things are publicly played. “”

Omar has faced threats in the past. Two years ago, a man in Florida was sentenced and sentenced for sending an email threatening to kill her.

“Everything can happen, at any time. This is why it is important that those around him the President Trump reminds him that we are at a time when we have just lost a political figure like Charlie Kirk. We cannot be in this moment of continuous conflict which rises to a point where individuals can kill,” said Hussein.

Caroline Cummings

Caroline Cummings is a journalist winner of an Emmy with a passion to cover politics, public policy and the government.

