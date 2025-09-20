Trump and Xi are making progress in the Tiktok agreement, plan to meet in South Korea

Washington President Donald Trump said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had progressed

A Tiktok agreement

And would meet face to face in six weeks in South Korea to discuss trade, illicit drugs and the Russian war in Ukraine.

The two parties seemed to reduce the tensions during the first call in three months between the leaders of the two superpowers, but it was not immediately clear that the appeal had given the firm agreement which had been expected on the fate of the popular application in short-video.

The leaders agreed to continue the talks on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Forum in Asia-Pacific, which begins on October 31 in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Trump also said he would visit China Early 2026 And that Mr. Xi would come to the United States on a later date. Reuters previously reported that the two parties provided for such a meeting.

He approved the Tiktok agreement, Trump told journalists at the oval office, adding that he could remain an official signature of the agreement. The Tiktok agreement is on the right track.

He also suggested a positive movement on trade, fentanyl and the Russian-Ukraine war during the call, which, according to him, lasted about two hours.

I think he would like it to end, he said about Mr. Xis View of the Russian-Ukraine War.

The final approval of Beijing of a framework agreement concluded by both parties earlier this week is one of the obstacles Mr. Trump needs to clean to keep Tiktok open. The Congress had ordered the application to close American users by January 2025 if its American assets were not sold by the Chinese owner Bytedance.

Chinas' declaration made no reference to an official agreement on Tiktok. Trump had reported several times this week that an agreement could be coming.

Chinas' position on Tiktok's question is clear: the Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question, Beijing said in a statement that called for non -discriminatory treatment of its societies.

The United States will work with China on the economy and trade, and will support its teams to conclude an appropriate agreement on Tiktok thanks to the consultation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pie234S00PW

The White House and the Chinese government did not immediately respond to the requests for additional comments.

Beijing is put on perspective and time, while Washington continues a title of Tiktok and a summit, and hopes, I think, for more victories later, said Craig Singleton, senior member of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a reflection group. I think the Chinese are very satisfied with the current dynamics.

Trump refused to apply the Tiktok law while his administration is looking for a new owner, but also because he worries the prohibition of the enormous tiktoks app application and disrupts political communications.

Key questions about the agreement remain. They include the precise ownership structure of the company, how much control will keep China on the interior functions of applications, what concessions that Trump will require from the parties involved or if the congress will approve.

Everything is developed, Trump told journalists, answering a question about the question of whether the United States or China would have control of the apps algorithm. Were going to have a very tight control.

When asked if the US government would control a seat of the board of directors, he said: would announce it.

He also launched the possibility that the American government could take costs to help negotiate an agreement to maintain Tiktok online, but added that such a provision has not been completely negotiated. The Wall Street Journal reported that it would be fees of several billion dollars.

The agreement would transfer American assets Tiktoks to American owners of Bytedance, Reuters reported. Familiar sources with the agreement said we are still using the Bytedances algorithm.

This arrangement worries the legislators who think that Beijing could spy on Americans or conduct influence operations via the application. China said there was no evidence of a threat posed by the application.

Since the office resumption in January, Trump has greatly increased prices at all levels and has distinguished the economy focused on Chinese exports with particularly punitive rates. It prompted China to respond in kind. The rate rates on both sides of the Pacific reached three -digit percentages in April.

A succession of limited agreements from May interrupted the tariff war between countries between countries. Trumps' economic policy of American importers were a plan for the economic policy. He raised them at the highest levels in almost a century while positioning his approach to foreign policy such as that of peace and competition.

The republican leader has described prices as a way to recover lost manufacturing jobs, reduce chronic deficits from the federal government, unbalance the perceived trade and fold foreign countries in Washingtons. Many economists consider that prices in its own right as ineffective, increasing consumer prices and limiting their choices.

Despite the prices, China remains the Americas third trading partner and the source of its greatest bilateral commercial deficit in goods. Recent data indicates the slowdown in economies in China and the United States.

Trump has threatened, but so far the punitive prices against Chinese exports linked to Russian oil purchases.

At the same time, regional concerns are multiplying on Taiwan and the Southern China Sea, risked lightning points that find it difficult to draw as much attention to Washington as the wars of Russia-Ukraine and Gaza. None of the country's statements after the appeal mentioned Taiwan.

The other key problems understand that the American requirements of China are reprimanding the export of fentanyl chemicals, a cause of American overdose deaths. Beijing accused Washington of distorting the problem. Reuters