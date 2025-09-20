



A federal judge rejected the defamation trial of the President of the American president Donald Trump ($ 22 billion) against the New York Times, deeming the content of the trial an effort “resolutely inappropriate and inadmissible” to attack his opponents.

Local time on Friday, the American district judge, Steven Merryday, said that Mr. Trump's complaint against Times, four journalists and the publisher, Penguin Random House, were too long and heavy.

Judge Merryday said that he had violated a rule of federal civil procedure by omitting a short and clear declaration of the reason why the republican president should win.

He reproached Mr. Trump for packed the 85 -page complaint with unnecessary attacks on criticism, statements praising his successes and “singular shine”, and even a defense of his late father, Fred Trump.

“A complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective and not a protected platform for rage against an opponent,” wrote the judge based in Florida.

“A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate prayer during a political gathering.”

The judge, appointed from former president George HW Bush, gave Trump 28 days to file a modified complaint “in a professional and worthy” more than 40 pages.

Donald Trump turned to the courts as part of his campaign to brake the reports and comments he considers unjust. (AP: Mark Lennihan)

Trump claimed articles and the book defamed it

A spokesperson for Mr. Trump's legal team said in a statement: “President Trump will continue to keep the false newspapers responsible thanks to this legal action against the New York Times, his journalists and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the management of the logistics judge.”

A Times spokesman said: “We welcome the judge's rapid decision, who recognized that the complaint was a political document rather than a serious legal deposit.”

Penguin Random House said he had applauded the dismissal, citing the description of the complaint as inappropriate and inadmissible.

Trump turned to the courts as part of his campaign to curb the reports and comments he considers unjust.

He continued three articles and a book of two of Times journalists.

He also accused the accused of defaming him before the 2024 presidential election in order to sabotage his campaign and denigrate his reputation as a prosperous business person.

Trump to continue the New York Times

In a long post on his social media platform, the American president accused the New York Times of lying about him, his family and his business.

Trump's four pages order

Friday's order is an unusual reprimand of a federal judge to an in -office president on Decorum in the judicial process.

In his four -page prescription, judge Merryday said that the complainants like Mr. Trump were supposed to “directly, precisely, directly, sober and economically” explain the defendants of complaints why they are prosecuted.

Mr. Trump's complaint said defendants “hate President Trump in a disturbed manner” and that their actions “represent a new journalistic hollow for the desperately compromised and tarnished” gray “,” a nickname for the Times.

He also argued that the Times himself was “disturbed” for approving Democrat Kamala Harris to the presidency.

“Although lawyers receive a minimum of expressive latitude by pleading for a client's claim,” wrote Merryday, “the complaint in this action extends far beyond the external limit of this latitude”.

One of Mr. Trump's lawyers also represents the president in his defamation trial of $ 10 billion against Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal, on an article on a birthday greeting to the deceased Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Two of the other lawyers of Mr. Trump helped him obtain a settlement of $ 16 million in July with the parent of CBS News, Paramount Global, on the edition of an interview with Mrs. Harris over 60 minutes.

Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-20/judge-throws-out-trump-ny-times-lawsuit/105797222 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos