Donald Trump may have mixed Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla with a state banquet





As slowly as the visit of the state of the royal family with Donald and Melania Trump seems to have gone so far, it has not been entirely free from difficult times.

Friday, Royal Watchers burst online on what seemed to be a moment of Snafu of Trump during his speech at the state banquet on Wednesday evening.

According to Us Weekly, video sequences of the official event, which was held at Windsor castle, seemed to show the 79 -year -old politician confusing two women of the royal family – Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

You may love

In a clip of his speech to the banquet, Trump can be seen by looking at Kate as he says thank you to the “queen” – which he described as “very, very special”, but of which he did not make the same name in the speech. The inadequacy – looking at Kate while verbally expressing gratitude to the “queen” – many viewers wonder if it was proof of a moment of momentary confusion on the part of Trump.

During his speech, Trump also wanted to thank both King Charles and Queen Camilla for their “extraordinary grace” and say that it was “deeply grateful” for having had the honor of being the first American president to take a second state visit to the United Kingdom (Trump made his first state visit to the country during his first mandate, in 2019).

King Charles also took the opportunity to give a speech to the banquet.

King Charles delivered his speech to the state banquet at the castle of Windsor for the state visit of Donald Trump on September 17, 2025.

(Credit image: Getty Images)

In his speech, Charles called Trump's second historic state, visit a “unique and important opportunity” which “reflects the lasting link” and the “special” relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot celebrities news, and more.

“Mr. President, as the 250th anniversary of the independence of independence next year, it is remarkable to think how much we arrived,” said Charles during his speech (by The Independent). “I can't help but ask myself what our ancestors of 1776 would make this friendship today.”

The king then spoke more of the story shared between the United States and the United Kingdom, to express his own admiration for America, and even to make some jokes of good humor, maintaining the light tone that defined a large part of the state visit.

“Today, however, we are celebrating a relationship between our two countries which, without surely, neither Washington nor King George III could have imagined,” continued the king. “The ocean can still divide us, but in many other ways, we are now the closest to the parents. Mr. President, you talked about your pride in your British roots. In fact, not only have you set foot on the British soil twice in the last two months only, but I understand that the British soil has made rather splendid golf courses!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/royals/donald-trump-may-have-mixed-up-kate-middleton-and-queen-camilla-at-state-banquet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos