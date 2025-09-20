



President Trump had what he called a “very productive” telephone call with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday, but the details were sparse on trade and a possible agreement to allow Tiktok to continue working in the United States. The leaders of the two largest economies in the world agreed to meet in person at a next Asian summit at the end of October and to go to the other countries from 2026. “We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the Tiktok agreement,” Trump wrote on his social media site. Trump said that he “appreciated Tiktok's approval”, but we don't know what it means or what can be the terms of a possible agreement on the popular social media app. He deployed heaven prices on China, triggering commerce restrictions on back and forth that have set the ties between the two biggest economies. Despite the tensions, Trump says that he wishes to negotiate agreements with XI on trade, prices and other questions like Tiktok, which faces an American ban unless his Chinese parent company sells his controlling participation. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said this week that the negotiators had concluded a executive on the property of Tiktok for the two leaders to discuss. The congress was massively adopted a bipartite measure, ordering Tiktok to be closed on data confidentiality and national security problems, unless it sells to American owners, a bill that the Supreme Court supported. Trump, who has credited the application for helping him win another mandate, has repeatedly extended a deadline for the application to be transformed from his Chinese parent company bytedance. On trade, there was also no word on specific progress, because massive prices and other problems are wreaking havoc with global supply chains and threaten to increase the prices paid by American consumers. Senior officials in the United States and Chinese organized four commercial series between May and September, with another probably in the coming weeks. The two parties have made a price break from the sky and fell from severe export controls, but many problems remain unresolved. No transaction has been announced on technological export restrictions, Chinese purchases of American agricultural products or fentanyl, despite Trump's statements on Chummy talks. The Trump administration has imposed additional 20% prices on Chinese products related to allegations that Beijing has failed to stem the flows in the United States used to manufacture opioids. US agricultural exports to China fell 53% in the first half of 2025, including even more dramatic drops in sorghum and soy sales.

