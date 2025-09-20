President Xi Jinping speaks with American president Donald Trump on the phone





The two presidents had an exchange of frank and deep points of view on the current state of China-US relations and other questions of mutual interest and provided strategic advice for the regular development of bilateral relations in the future. The conversation was pragmatic, positive and constructive. Xi stressed that China and the United States were allies who fought in the shoulder during the Second World War. Recently, China solemnly commissioned the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese peoples war of the Resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti -fascist war and invited the families of the American flying tigers to look at the parade on the Rostrum of Tiananmen. The Chinese people will not forget the precious support of the United States and other anti-fascist allied nations for the resistance China War, said Xi, adding that honoring the fallen heroes and the memory of history is essential to cherish peace and create a better future. XI stressed the vital importance of China-US relations. China and the United States are able to face the other to succeed and prosper for the good of the two countries and around the world, he said. In order for this vision to materialize, the two parties must work hard and in the same direction as to torist mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Xi said. The recent consultation between Chinese and American officials reflected the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, he added. They can continue to properly manage the outstanding problems in bilateral relations and endeavor to gain win-win results, said the Chinese president. The American side should refrain from imposing unilateral commercial restrictions so as not to disturb the results of several consultation cycles between the two parties, said XI. He added that Chinas' position on the Tiktok issue is clear: the Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question and would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with market rules leads to a solution that complies with the laws and regulations of the Chinas and takes into account the interests of both parties. The American party must provide an open, fair and non -discriminatory environment to Chinese investors, Trump said the recent Chinas parade was phenomenal and beautiful. The American-Chinese relationship is the most important bilateral relationship, he said, adding that the two countries working together can do a lot of things that are good for world peace and stability. The United States would like to have a long-term, great and formidable relationship with China, said Trump. The United States will work with China on the economy and trade and will support its teams to conclude an appropriate agreement on Tiktok through the consultation, said the American president, adding that the United States will also work with China for world peace.

