Schumer, Jeffries asked for a meeting with Trump before the government's potential closure





The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and the minority head of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber, DN.Y., sent a letter to President Donald Trump to request a meeting to discuss a way to follow to keep the government open after the government's deadline for September 30.

As the rapid approach of September 30, the Republicans will be responsible for another painful closure of the government due to the refusal of the Directorate of the Congress of the GOP to speak even with the Democrats, Schumer and Jeffries wrote in the letter. Consequently, it is now your obligation to meet us directly to reach an agreement to keep the government open and tackle the republican health care crisis.

The legislators of the Senate and the Chamber left the city yesterday after the Senate rejected a clean financing measure which had already adopted in the House and which would keep the government open until November 21. The resolution needs 60 votes to adopt the Senate and Friday, Senator John Fetterman, D-Penn., Was the only Democrat in the Senate to have voted in favor.

This measure would give creditors more time to complete the 12 draft laws to finance the government for all government agencies.

A competing measure proposed by the Democrats of the Senate also did not progress on the soil of the Senate, the members voted according to the parties.

The proposal would have financed the government until October 31 and will permanently extend the Obamacare subsidies which should expire at the end of the year, as well as the inverted Medicaid cups promulgated in the domestic policy package supported by the GOP that Trump signed earlier this year. The measure supported by Democrats would also have restored reductions in public media financing that the Trump administration promulgated earlier this year.

Senate members should not return to Washington before September 29, and chamber legislators should not return until October.

“In your direction, the Republican leaders of the Congress have refused on several occasions and publicly to engage in bipartite negotiations to keep the government open. Notwithstanding the fact that the Republican Speaking of Republican bill was defeated, the majority of the GOP in the House and the Senate also wrote the City and abdicated their responsibility.

In response to a request for comments on the letter, an official of the White House declared in a press release that the DESMs have moved away from bipartite negotiations on the [continuing resolution]. This letter shows despair.

If the legislators do not reach an agreement by September 30, the federal government will close, closing all the essential services and putting most of the federal employees without work during the duration of the judgment.

On Friday at the Oval Office, Trump castigated the Democrats of the Senate who voted against the measure led by the Republicans, predicting that the government would close “for a while”.

“The Republicans want to keep the government open. But in the Senate, we have 53 Republicans in total, and we need 60 votes. This means that we need democratic votes. I want to thank Senator John Fetterman, he wants to keep the country open,” said the president, adding later that the Democrats, “do not hate our country much. So he wants to close the country. “”

Trump said the Republicans “will continue to speak to the Democrats”.

“But I think we could very well end up with a closed and closed country for a while,” he added.

The president earlier this month urged the Republican leaders in the head of the Congress The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, and the president of the Chamber Mike Johnson not to initiate negotiations with the members of the party opposed to a bill on expenses.

“We must have republican votes, that's all, he told Fox News” Fox and Friends “, adding that the Republicans should not” even worry “of the Democrats.

Friday, after the failure of the Senate votes, Thune exploded Schumer and other Democrats for being inserted into the funding of the government.

They try to use what they think is a lever effect to get a lot of things that will never happen, Thune said. I mean, can you imagine something in this bill they sent that we voted today, transmitting to the House of Republican Republican? Absolutely not.

Thune condemned the Democrats for trying to put the policy of health care on a continuous resolution and said that the Republicans maintained the funded government in the last Democratic presidential administration under former president Joe Biden.

We have not taken it hostage or do not divert it to try to make a colossal list of liberals, you know, the priorities and policies of the list list of lists, said Thune.

The head of the majority of the Senate added that it has been available for weeks, to negotiate but that the Democrats prioritize satisfaction, I think, their very left base.

Thune also said that after the Senate recreation, they are ready to vote on a bill already adopted by the Chamber, ready to be signed by the President, all that is necessary, it is a handful of democrats to join the Republicans.

