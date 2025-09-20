US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC), scheduled for October 31 of November 1 in Seoul.

This marks the first gesture of appeasement since the launch of a trade war in April which met a position of confrontation from China, hitting the two economies. It would also be the first meeting between the leaders of the two biggest economies in the world since 2019, during the first term of Trumps.

The two leaders should discuss their current trade war, the fentanyl crisis that Trump links to illegal Chinese Chinese expeditions to Ukraine in Ukraine and the approval of the sale of US Tiktok operations, according to a job by Trump on his social account of truth. The meeting was also confirmed by the Chinese Embassy in the United States on X.

Since the “Liberation Day” of April, the two economic titans have been targeting the economies of the other with prices, restrictions and prohibitions. Barely two days ago, the American designer of Nvidia chips was struck with a new ban on the Chinese Cyberespace administration on his tokens sought by AI.

American-Chinese discussions earlier this week suggested that an executive for the sale of American Bytedances Tiktok Operations is in place, although details have not been made public. According to At Wall Street Journal (September 19), the US cloud supplier Oracle, the venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz and the investment company Silver Lake Management could be involved in the agreement.

Any agreement would see the creation of a board of directors dominated by the Americans, said the White House on Saturday.

“There will be seven seats on the board of directors which controls the application in the United States, and six of these seats will be Americans,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in Fox News.

She said that an agreement could be signed “in the coming days”.

After the assets, the American allies punish countries helping the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to dodge sanctions against the Ukraine War, the EU is target A dozen Chinese companies in its next set of sanctions.

