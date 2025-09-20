Tommy Robinson runs in London: Protest British | policy





London Tommy Robinson ist nicht unbedingt das, was man sich unter einem britischen Gentleman vorstellt. Frher war er ein Hooligan und prgelte sich am Wochenende mit den Fans anderer Fuball-Clubs. Also interesting Advertisement Also interesting Advertisement Fnfmal sa der 42-Jhrige bereits im Gefngnis. Menschen, die er kaum kennt, nennt er Bruder den britischen Premierminister Keir Starmer einen Drecksack. In der britischen Presse galt der langjhrige Anti-Islam-Aktivist immer als etwas zwischen rechtsextremem Schlger und Staatsfeind Nummer 1, ein politisches Schmuddelkind ohne Erfolgsaussichten. Kein Wunder: Grobritanniens politische Elite speist sich seit Jahrhunderten aus einer Handvoll ausgesuchter Spitzenuniversitten. Tommy Robinson, der eigentlich Stephen Yaxley heit und sich den Namen einer Hooligan-Gre geliehen hat, begann seine politische Laufbahn in der Fuball-Fanszene einer kleinen Arbeiterstadt. Doch die Zeiten in der ltesten Demokratie der Welt haben sich gendert. Robinson sieht das britische Volk am Siedepunkt. Kritiker werfen ihm vor, dass er die Stimmung gegen Migranten immer weiter anheizt Foto: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency Am vergangenen Wochenende fhrte Robinson 150.000 Briten auf die Strae , um im Herzen Londons gegen die Politik der Regierung zu demonstrieren. Der Aufmarsch ist das bis dato deutlichste Signal der massiven Unzufriedenheit der britischen Bevlkerung mit dem Migrationskurs der aktuellen Regierung und ihrer Vorgnger. Und pltzlich geben selbst linke Minister zu, dass Robinson bei den Brgern einen Nerv trifft. In Grobritannien spricht man von Weimarer Verhltnissen Wer ist der Mann, dem pltzlich Hunderttausende Briten folgen? Und was ist auf der Insel los, dass von Weimarer Verhltnissen die Rede ist und ein Ex-Hooligan zur Stimme der Massen wird? Der kleine, aber bullige Robinson betritt den Pub wie einen Boxring, geht direkt an den Tresen und bestellt sich: eine heie Schokolade. Er hat den Treffpunkt ausgesucht. Es ist ein Hotel mit angeschlossener Kneipe in einer Kleinstadt nahe London. Er bittet darum, dass der genaue Ort nicht genannt wird, um die Ecke wohnten seine Kinder. Robinson kommt alleine, ohne Tross und: ohne Leibwchter. Die braucht er nicht, sagt er: Wozu? Jetzt sehen es alle Menschen so wie ich. Sein Beweis ist die Kundgebung am Wochenende. Die offizielle Teilnehmerzahl bestreitet er. Wer die Drohnenaufnahmen mit anderen Grodemonstrationen vergleiche, merke schnell, dass es Millionen waren. Das war die grte Demonstration in der Geschichte Grobritanniens, sagt Robinson und ist sich wie bei fast allen seiner Thesen zu 100 Prozent sicher. Das war eine Machtdemonstration des britischen Volkes, eine Botschaft an das Establishment. Bei Robinsons Aufmarsch wurden auch Polizeibeamte verletzt Foto: EPA Robinsons Botschaft hnelt den Botschaften vieler rechter Aktivisten und Politiker in Europa und den USA. Es geht um Identitt und Nationalstolz, die Macht der sogenannten Eliten, die angeblich stumme Mehrheit und vor allem um Migrationspolitik. Robinson brachte Tausende Demonstranten auf die Strae Ausgerechnet die Konservativen haben der Insel die grte Einwanderungswelle ihrer Geschichte eingebracht. Die Briten nennen sie Boris-Welle, nach dem frheren Premierminister Boris Johnson , der ihnen versprochen hatte, mit dem Brexit auch die Kontrolle ber die Grenzen wiederzuerlangen. Rund vier Prozent der Insel-Bewohner sind in den vergangenen vier Jahren eingewandert. Experten sprechen von einer nie dagewesenen Bevlkerungsexplosion. Diese Bilder gingen um die Welt: 150.000 Briten gingen am vergangenen Wochenende in London auf die Strae Foto: Getty Images Nun droht auch das politische System zu explodieren. Weimar Britannien, titelt das konservative Spectator-Magazin an diesem Wochenende. Die Konservativen kmpfen nach einer historischen Wahlniederlage in der Opposition ums berleben, haben ausgerechnet beim Topthema Migration jede Glaubwrdigkeit verloren. Die linke Labour-Partei von Premierminister Starmer ist ebenfalls eingebrochen und versucht, mit immer neuen Verschrfungen in der Einwanderungs- und Asylpolitik gegenzusteuern. Getrieben werden die groen Parteien vom frheren Brexit-Vordenker Nigel Farage, dessen Partei in den Umfragen vorne liegt und von Tommy Robinson. Grobritannien ist wtend, es steht kurz vor dem Siedepunkt, sagt der Mann, der die Strae hinter sich whnt. Wir haben es geschafft, diese Wut aufzugreifen, zu kanalisieren und in eine positive Richtung zu lenken. Denn die Wut der Menschen ist vllig gerechtfertigt. Dann fgt er hinzu: Deutschland sollte ebenfalls wtend sein. Die zentrale Forderung der Demonstranten: Wir wollen unser Land zurck Foto: EPA Manchmal klingt Robinson wie ein rhetorisch begabter AfD-Politiker, doch in einem zentralen Punkt unterscheidet sich seine Botschaft von der deutschen Rechtsauen-Partei. Es geht ihm nicht um die Migranten, nicht einmal primr um die illegalen Migranten, sondern um den Islam. Im Gefngnis hat er den Koran gelesen, erzhlt er gerne. Seitdem sieht er den Islam als Ideologie, die den freien Westen unterjochen will, befrchtet einen Brgerkrieg zwischen Islamisten und allen anderen. Seit mehr als 15 Jahren warnt er vor der Ausbreitung des Islam und rattert Zahlen herunter, um seine Thesen zu belegen: Ein Afghane wird mit 22-fach hherer Wahrscheinlichkeit eine Vergewaltigung in unserem Land begehen. Oder: Innerhalb von drei Jahren haben sich mehr Muslime dem IS angeschlossen als jemals dem britischen Militr. Minutenlang kann Robinson die Namen und Geschichten von Menschen auflisten, die von muslimischen Migranten ermordet, verwundet oder vergewaltigt wurden. Immer wieder beklagt er, dass Briten, die dagegen ihre Stimme erheben, als rechtsextrem und rassistisch diffamiert wrden. Trumt von AfD-Bndnis: Tommy Robinson, der eigentlich Stephen Yaxley heit Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen Er habe nichts gegen Einwanderer, sagt Robinson und kritisiert jene, die gegen Migration im Allgemeinen seien. Sie geben allen die Schuld, obwohl das Problem die islamische Zuwanderung ist, sagt Robinson. Gibt es ein Problem mit Ukrainern? Vergewaltigen sie? Morden sie? Sprengen sie etwas in die Luft? Geht es nach Robinson, sollten in Grobritannien lebende Muslime abgeschoben werden, wenn sie einen Scharia-Staat untersttzen auch britische Staatsbrger. Damit ist er radikaler als die AfD. Er stellt Muslime gerne mal unter Generalverdacht und rudert dann zurck: Natrlich gebe es auch nette. More on the subject Robinson glaubt, dass die Mehrheit der Menschen ihm zustimmt auch der Deutschen. Sie haben nur Angst, es zu sagen. Wegen der radikalen, gewaltttigen islamischen Gemeinschaft in Eurem Land. Wenn Eure Politiker gegen den Islam auftreten und die Wahrheit sagen wrden, mssten sie wie Geert Wilders (hollndischer Politiker, d. Red.) in einem Bunker leben. Robinson hat gute Freunde in Deutschland. 2015 besuchte er die Pegida-Aufmrsche im Osten und sieht in Berlin die gleichen Probleme wie in London: Wenn ich in eure Hauptstadt reise, sieht sie nicht mehr wie eine deutsche Hauptstadt aus. Immer wieder wurde Robinson festgenommen, wie hier 2023 in London Foto: Getty Images Einer seiner deutschen Freunde ist der AfD-Abgeordnete Petr Bystron, der auf der Londoner Demo eine Rede hielt. Bei der nchsten Kundgebung, hofft er, soll die AfD-Chefin sprechen. Wir wollen Alice Weidel. Sie ist die nchste Kanzlerin Deutschlands, sagt der Brite. Er sei mit der AfD bereits in Gesprchen. Ex-Hooligan Robinson und Ex-Bankerin Weidel vereint auf den ersten Blick wenig, jedoch teilen sie sich einen mchtigen Untersttzer: Elon Musk, US-Milliardr und Eigentmer der X-Plattform, hlt beide Personen fr die Retter ihrer jeweiligen Lnder. Wie auf dem AfD-Parteitag lie er sich auch zur London-Demo per Video dazuschalten. Robinson ist verdammt mde nach dieser Woche und braucht dringend Urlaub. Aber dass ein Reporter von der grten deutschen Zeitung extra fr ihn nach London fliegt, schmeichelt ihm zu sehr. Auch, wenn er Mainstream-Medien nicht vertraut und das Gesprch deshalb aufzeichnet. Doch es ist vielleicht die beste Woche in Robinsons Leben. Er selbst ist euphorisch und sagt politische Umwlzungen binnen ein bis zwei Jahren voraus: Es wird eine andere Welt sein, sie knnen es nicht aufhalten. Ob er selbst bei der nchsten Wahl fr ein Amt kandidieren wird, wei er nicht. Die lange Liste der Vorstrafen, die Gefngnisaufenthalte seien den Menschen egal, glaubt er. Vom Hooligan zum Organisator von Massenprotesten: Tommy Robinson Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen Robinson will kulturelle Revolution Robinsons Ziel ist die Aktivierung der Nicht-Whler, wie er selbst einer ist. Neun Millionen Menschen haben fr Keir Starmer gestimmt, rechnet er vor. 20 Millionen Menschen haben nicht gewhlt. Sie will er elektrisieren und ihnen klarmachen, dass ihre Stimmen zhlen und dass ihr Land davon abhngt, dass sie ihre Stimmen abgeben, dann seien sie die Lsung fr dieses Chaos. Robinson will eine kulturelle Revolution. In Grobritannien, aber auch in Deutschland. Die deutschen Patrioten und die britischen Patrioten sollten vereint sein. Der Brite ist wie im Rausch, wenn er ber die politischen Vernderungen in seinem Land spricht: Die Dinge haben sich so schnell, so rasant verndert. Also hatten wir einen Plan, wir setzen unseren Plan immer noch fort: ,Verschiebe die Kultur, dann verschiebst Du die Politik. Ironischerweise ist es der politische Stillstand in der Migrationsfrage, der Robinson erst gro gemacht hat. Wegen des Unvermgens britischer Politiker steht er nun auf der grten Bhne Londons. Sie haben ihn, den vorbestraften Fuball-Hooligan, unterschtzt. Und zum ersten Mal haben sie Angst vor ihm.

