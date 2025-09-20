



The Australian government said on Saturday that the telecommunications company Optus “dropped the Australians” after the death of three people during a network failure that prevented calls for emergency services. The breakdown had an impact on 600 people through South Australia, Australia-Western and the North territory shortly after midnight Thursday evening for 13 hours. The authorities said they were not informed of the incident or death until Friday evening. The Minister of Communications, Anika Wells, said on Saturday that the telecommunications company had “dropped the Australians when they needed it most and that it was not good enough”. “Optus and all telecommunications providers have obligations under Australian law to ensure that they allow calls for emergency services.” Wells added that it was “not good enough” so that Optus does not seem to know why the failure occurred and why the alarms did not go 24 hours after the breakdown. Wells said that an investigation by the communications dog was underway. – 'Absolutely tragic' – Southern Australian police said that the death of an eight -week boy and a 68 -year -old woman was linked to the breakdown. The third death occurred in Australia-Western, local media reported. Optus Director General Stephen Rue said the breakdown had taken place during a regular firewall update. “The initial tests and surveillance did not indicate that there were problems with the connection of calls,” he said on Saturday. “There was no alarm to alert us that some emergency calls did not do so.” Optus was informed of the breakdown shortly afternoon Friday and stopped upgrading, restoring calls for emergency services. He said the three dead were “absolutely tragic”. Street added social protection checks had been made on all the affected customers and it was not aware of new deaths. Optus will conduct an independent investigation into the issue. Telco could incur fines and other legal sanctions. Optus has already been sentenced to a fine of $ 12 million after a breakdown interrupted its mobile and internet systems for almost 12 hours in 2023. LEC / FOX

