The United States has made the 3rd fatal strike on an alleged drug-fighting boat in the Caribbean, says Trump





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, said on Friday that the US military had achieved his third profession at the Fère against a month of alleged drugs.

Trump in a publication on social networks said that the strike had killed three and had been carried out against a ship affiliated to a terrorist organization designated leading to drug trafficking in the field of responsibility of Ussouthcom. He did not provide more precise details on the site of the strike.

Read more: Venezuela says that the American warship has descended into a tuna boat as tensions increase in the Caribbean

The Pentagon has postponed questions about the White House strike, which did not answer a request for clarity on the origins of the ship.

Intelligence confirmed that the ship was trafficking illicit drugs and passed through a known passage from narcotrafficking on the way to poison the Americans, Trump said in the post.

Trump also published a video of the last strike that shows a ship that accelerated in the waters before it seems to be struck by a pair of missiles of the head and flow into an ardent explosion.

This is at the moment, the narcoteroristes knew that they have messed up, the director of communications of the White House, Steven Cheung, said on X in a publication with the video.

Trump announced on Monday that the US military had a strike on a shot on a drug transport boat in Venezuela. This strike also killed three on board.

This followed a military graton of September 2, what the Trump administration said was a speed boat that killed 11. Trump said that the boat had been operated by the Gang Tren in Aragua, which was listed by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.

The Trump administration justified military action as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of medication in the United States.

But several senators, democrats and certain Republicans, as well as human rights groups have questioned the legality of the Trumps action. They consider it as a potential excess of the executive authority in part because the military was used for the purposes of application of the law.

Read more: Trumps strikes the alleged Venezuelan drug boat raises questions about its use of military power

The Trump administration has not yet explained how the soldiers evaluated the cargo of the boats and determined that the passengers allegedly allegedly allegedly allegedly. National security officials told Congress members that the first withdrawn boat had been pulled several times after changing CAP and that we returned to the ground.

The strikes follow an accumulation of American maritime forces in the Caribbean.

He marks a dramatic change in the way the United States is ready to combat drug trafficking in the Western hemisphere.

In Venezuela, some speculate if the strikes are part of a plan to try to overthrow Nicols Maduro, an idea that the Venezuelan chief echoed.

Maduro said after the first strike that a American video published by Trump had been created with artificial intelligence and that a boat of this size cannot venture into the high seas.

But earlier this week, Maduro was unleashed in the United States, accusing the Trump administration of having used drug trafficking as an excuse for a military operation whose intentions are to intimidate and request a change of regime in the South American country.

The writers of the AP Regina Garcia Cano in Giria, Venezuela and Konstatin Toropin contributed the reports.

