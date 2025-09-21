136

London: During a speech earlier this month, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have declared in a characteristic way in his colorful way: if a common snail or the garden had put himself through the Russian border with Ukraine at the same time as Putin sent his 115 tactical battalion groups in February 2022, the snail would now be in Poland. Russian troops have progressed at different rhythms along the battle line of 600 miles in Ukraine, a few kilometers in 80 miles in others, but whatever you choose, the snail has clearly won the race.

When Vladimir Putin launched his large -scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, most observers predicted that it would only be a question of days before Ukraine was conquered by the powerful Russian army and Putin would have realized his dream of forcing his Slavic neighbor in the Russian Empire. Putin certainly thought. His soldiers were ordered to pack their ceremonial uniforms in preparation for a march through Kyiv and said they would be showered by flowers by a grateful nation to have delivered them from their Nazi leaders. Even the Ukrainian oligarch and close friend of Vladimir Putin, Victor Medvedchuk (Putin is his godfather), was aligned to replace President Zelenskyy, then was Putin to win.

More than three and a half years later, an embarrassed Russia only won over 19% of Ukraine, whose Crimea it seized in 2014. These modest gains reached an immense cost of more than a million Russians who died and injured. According to an American assessment, Russia undergoes at least 5 victims for each Ukrainian, and in certain battles, the ratio would be as high as 12 to 1.

In addition to human loss and suffering, resulting from incoherent and cruel poutins to invade Ukraine for no other reason than its personal inheritance, is the significant damage caused by Russian missiles, artillery and drones through Ukrainian territory. Although the Kremlin insists on the fact that it only targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, around 13% of the Total Ukraine housing stock has been damaged or destroyed, with more than 2.5 million affected households. This will require some $ 84 billion to rebuild or repair, according to the UN. Roads, highways, bridges and other transport links have also been damaged, which requires some $ 78 billion to restore. In addition, Russia has caused massive damage to the energy production of energy, transmission and distribution, which will require $ 68 billion, as is the repair of factories and machinery facilities and agricultural land storage. The UN believes that the simple fact of cleaning debris and removing unplodced ammunition will add some $ 13 billion to the bill. In total, the total estimate of complete recovery and reconstruction needs in Ukraine is currently about $ 524 billion and increased. Where will this money come from?

You might be interested in

Ukraine increases income normally thanks to taxes as far as possible, but this is difficult in wartime. A large part of the budgetary resources of governments go to defense, which inevitably creates important budgetary deficits. Last week, the newly appointed Ukraines Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced a budget draft in 2026 aimed at a deficit of 18.4% of GDP, allocating even more defense funds. The main budgetary priority is security and defense, our social resilience, she said, adding that now all of Ukraine must be in the army or for the army.

Since the invasion of Russia in 2022, Ukraine has received substantial external financial support. To date, the European Union has provided a total of 169 billion euros in all forms of support: military, financial, economic and humanitarian. As a result, Germany was the largest donor with more than 20 billion euros in January 2022 in mid-2010, followed by the United Kingdom with more than 18 billion euros. Aid in the United States during the same period amounted to $ 135 billion, of which $ 76 billion was military aid. In total, Kyiv received a total of more than $ 365 billion in at least 41 countries in mid-201.

The arrival of this year of Trump 2.0 brought a different American tone towards Ukraine. Although direct aid in the United States is under examination, it is proven that Washington began to approve military aid to Ukraine as part of a new financing agreement involving NATO allies. The mechanism is called the list of priority Ukraine requirements (PUL) which allows American weapons of its stocks to Ukraine using allied funding. These are other classics must pay Trump, insisting that the weapons to be provided must be funded by foreign contributions.

In recent months, however, another method of financing the Ukraine War with Russia is gaining ground using Russian money. After the invasion of 2022, around 300 billion dollars in assets from the Russian central bank were frozen by Western countries, as well as tens of billions of Russian oligarchs and sanctioned entities. Most of the central bank assets are held in the EU, especially via Euroclear in Belgium. In June of last year, the EU agreed to use the interests won over frozen Russian assets, but not the director, to finance help from Ukraine, which is worth around 3 billion euros per year. Now, some countries propose that all $ 300 billion should be used, subject to certain conditions.

But what about the ethics of such a solution? Many argue that, as Russia has caused so much damage in Ukraine, it's just fair and just that it should help pay for its reconstruction. Forcing Russia to cough money would also act as a deterrence to other countries, sending a strong signal to these aggressive states which are considering an attack on their neighbor. On the other hand, some countries worried about the rule of law say that the seizure of sovereign funds could undermine legal standards. Others fear that such an action may be a slippery slope that would weaken confidence in the global financial system. This could also create collateral damage, they say, punish Russian citizens or investors not involved in the war.

In recent months, however, a way to get around ethical problems is seriously considered among the Ukral allies, built on the United Nations general assemblies for Russia to pay for repairs for its attack on Ukraine a repair loan. Here's how it works. Almost all international legal researchers who have examined the question of reparation agree that Russia is obliged under international law to pay damages, but the problem is that it would take years before any complaints commission could make a decision. Thus, as Kyiv needs urgently, why not give Ukraine a reparation loan now using frozen capital, and Moscow only recovers his money if he pays reparations after the decision of the complaint commissions. From a legal point of view, its incestuous: if Moscow respects its obligations, the loan will be paid in full; Otherwise, the only part that will be injured by this defect will be Russia itself.

The Kremlin would inevitably complain that its assets were invested in loans with kyiv rather than safer assets. But the only way Moscow would lose money is that he refused to pay damages of the war after the complaints commission judged that she had to do so. It would not be due to the fact that anyone who confiscated the funds, but only because he did not pay for repairs. In other words, Russia would be the author of his own losses. In simple terms, it is how to rightly repair Ukraine using Russian money!

John Dobson is a former British diplomat, who also worked in the office of British Prime Minister John Majors between 1995 and 1998. He is currently a guest scholarship holder at the University of Plymouth.