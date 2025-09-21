'Türkiyes calls reforms have become the voice of oppressed, global conscience': communications chief

Ankara / Istanbul

Türkiye's communications director said on Saturday that his country's calls to reforms have become the voice of oppressed people and global conscience.

“We exercise intensive efforts on each platform to establish a fairer, more equitable, more peaceful and more stable world order. We support measures aimed at improving the functioning of the United Nations system,” Burhanettin Duran said on Saturday.

He was speaking in a panel entitled The Search for Justice in the International System, held at the Turkev Center (Turkish House) in New York.

The panelists discussed alternatives to the current United Nations Security Council system, blocked by the way its five permanent members (the P5) exercise their veto powers.

According to a declaration of management, Duran addressed participants by video message and stressed that the UN obtained significant successes since its foundation in 1945 in its fundamental objectives – maintaining world peace and security and promoting international cooperation.

He stressed that Türkiye is a fervent supporter and defender of the values ​​represented by the UN and the principle of multilateralism, stressing the coherent and substantial contributions of the country to peace, security, development and efforts of human rights.

“Conflicts and current tensions in various regions, in particular the Middle East, massive migration waves moving millions of people, the growing impact of the climate crisis, as well as Islamophobia and ethnic and religious discrimination continue to put significant tests to the current international system,” he continued.

Duran has cited the tragedy and destruction caused by Israel in Gaza in the past two years as one of the hardest examples of the injustice and dysfunction of the system.

“Faced with the occupation policies of Israel, war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United Nations has proven to be insufficient to fulfill its founding mission and have become an increasingly dysfunctional and bulky structure,” he said.

The communications director underlined the veto of the United Nations Security Council held by permanent members and the lack of fair representation as reasons for the inaction of the Council, noting that the UN has remained passive in the face of such atrocities.

Duran stressed that the UN needs a serious reform to meet challenges and crises and adapt to a world order adapted to the requirements of our time.

He also stressed that the key concept to be resolved in parallel with the UN reform is justice.

“For this reason, we have entitled our panel” the search for justice in the international system “, acting on the motto of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan according to which a fairer world is possible '', Tükriye seeks to ensure its responsibilities.

Duran stressed that Türkiye pleads for the restructuring of international institutions and organizations based on the interests of certain countries but on fundamental principles such as justice, peace and stability, saying: “Türkiye calls to reforms have become the voice of oppressed and global conscience.”

He stressed that Türkiye will continue to play a pioneering and constructive role in the creation of a system focused on justice, security and stability for all.

“As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan points out, we will continue our efforts to build” a system where the legitimate is strong, not the strong is right. “”

Duran has warned that a system unable to learn from crisis lessons cannot last long, saying: “Today, our task is to transform the destruction caused by crises into lasting solutions according to justice.”

He concluded by stressing that there can be no peace without justice, and no sustainable future without peace, stressing that Türkiye contributes to the construction of a world order centered on justice in which legitimate rights prevail over the powerful.

