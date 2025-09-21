Trump signs the proclamation adding annual costs of $ 100,000 for H-1B visa requests





Washington – President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday which will require annual visa costs of $ 100,000 for highly qualified foreign workers and deployed a “gold card” visa of $ 1 million as a way of American citizenship for rich individuals, trips that face quasi -casque legal challenges in the midst of widespread criticism.

If the movements survive the legal hunting, they will produce incumbent price increases. Visa fees for qualified workers drop from $ 215. The fees for investor visas, which are common in many European countries, drops from $ 10,000 to $ 20,000 per year.

H-1B visas, which require at least one baccalaureate, are intended for highly qualified jobs that technological companies have trouble filling. Critics say that the program is a pipeline for foreign workers who are often willing to work for as little as $ 60,000 per year, well below $ 100,000 wages and more generally paid to American technology workers.

Trump on Friday insisted that the technology industry would not oppose this decision. Commerce secretary Howard Lungick said that “all large companies” are on board.

Representatives of the largest technological companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta, did not immediately respond to messages to comment on Friday. Microsoft refused to comment.

Lutnick said that the change will likely lead to much fewer H-1B visas than the annual ceiling of 85,000 because “it is simply more economical”.

“If you are going to train people, you will train Americans.” Lutnick said at a conference call with journalists. “If you have a very sophisticated engineer and want to bring them … then you can pay $ 100,000 per year for your H-1B visa.”

Trump also announced that he would start to sell a “Gold Card” visa with a path to American citizenship for $ 1 million after checking. For companies, it will cost $ 2 million to sponsor an employee.

The “Trump Platinum” will be available for $ 5 million and will allow foreigners to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to US income taxes. Trump announced a $ 5 million gold card in February to replace an existing investor visa – this is now the Platinum card.

Lutnick said that Gold and Platinum cards would replace employment -based visas that offer citizenship ways, including teachers, scientists, artists and athletes.

Critics of H-1B visas that say they are used to replace American workers have applauded this decision. American technology workers, a defense group, called it “the next best thing” to completely abolish visas.

Doug Rand, a senior official of citizenship and immigration services of the United States during the Biden administration, said that the increase in the costs proposed was “ridiculous without law”.

“It is not a real policy – it is the fans service for immigration restrictions,” said Rand. “Trump makes the headlines and inflicts panic and does not care if this survives the first contact with the courts.”

Lutnick said that H-1B costs and the gold card could be introduced by the president, but that the Platinum card needs convention approval.

Historically, H-1B visas were distributed at the lottery. This year, Amazon was by far the best recipient of H-1B visa with more than 10,000 awarded, followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google. Geographically, California has the greatest number of H-1B workers.

Critics say that H-1B spots often go to entry-level jobs, rather than management positions with unique skills requirements. And although the program is not supposed to reduce American wages or move American workers, criticism say that companies can pay less by classifying jobs at the lowest skills levels, even if specific workers have more experience.

Consequently, many American companies find cheaper to contract assistance offices, programming and other basic tasks to consulting companies such as Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tata in India and IBM and Cognizant in the United States, these consulting companies hire foreign workers, often from India, and contract them to save employers money.

First lady Melania Trump, former Melania Knauss, obtained an H-1B work visa in October 1996 to work as a model. She was born in Slovenia.

In 2024, lottery offers for visas plunged almost 40%, which, according to the authorities, was due to success against people who “played the system” by submitting several requests, sometimes questionable, to unjustly increase the chances of being selected.

Large technological companies that use H-1B visas have requested changes after massive increases in offers left their employees and their potential hires with thinner chances of winning the random lottery. To face what he recognized was probably fraud and abuse, USCIS this year said that each employee had only one blow to the lottery, that the person had a job offer or 50.

Critics have greeted the change, but said that more must be done. AFL-CIO wrote last year that, although the changes to the lottery “included certain stages in the right direction,” it did not succeed in the necessary reforms. The Labor Group wants visas granted to companies that pay the highest wages rather than random lottery, a change that Trump sought during his first mandate in the White House.

Ortatay reported to Oakland, California, the writers of the Associated Press Adriana Gomez Licon in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/trump-signs-proclamation-adding-100000-annual-fee-1b-visa-applications/17855625/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos