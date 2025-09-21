In number: H-1B was already difficult for Indians; The 100,000 costs of Donald Trump made things more difficult | World News





A bust of former President Benjamin Franklin is represented near a poster of the Trump Golden Card while President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Blanche office on Friday September 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

The president won the decision to impose annual fees of $ 100,000 on H-1B visas has sent shock waves through the Indian diaspora and the technological industry. The H-1B has long been the most important gateway to Indian professionals in the United States, but even before this dramatic hike, the road was punistent. Explain how the system works, why the Indians dominate it and why the path to a green card is now more uncertain than ever.

The bottle of strangulation H-1B: request vs the offer

The H-1B program was created in 1990 with a ceiling of 65,000 visas per year, later extended to include 20,000 additional slots for holders of American masters. This total of 85,000 visas has not changed for more than a decade, even if the economy of the Americas and the demand for skilled workers have exploded. The gap is austere: exercise 2024: 780,884 registrations for 85,000 slots. The selection ratings were approximately 1 of 9.FY 2025: 470,342 inscriptions; 135,137 selected in two laps, covering 127,624 people. ODDS: approximately 1 out of 3.5.FY 2026: The initial selection chose 120,141 registrations covering 118,660 people. The chances have once again hovered almost 1 by 3. The results: each year, hundreds of thousands of qualified candidates are excluded, not because they lack skills, but because the cap is frozen in time.

Why the Indians feel it most

The Indians dominate H-1B like no other nationality. 71% of approvals during the 2024 fiscal year went to the Indians around 283,397 people. China, the second group, represents only 11.7%. The new costs of $ 100,000 are therefore less a general reform than a direct blow on the India talent pipeline in the United States

New fees of $ 100,000: a change of game

Until now, sponsor an H-1B costs $ 6,000 $ 10,000 per worker, depending on the deposit and deposit costs. Prevails over a new proclamation slaps on an annual surcharge of $ 100,000 per worker. For large technological companies, this means tens of millions of additional costs. For Indian IT services companies, which depend on the H-1B in bulk sponsorships, the figures are even more intimidating. Example: A medium-sized computer company with 1,000 H-1B employees would suddenly make $ 100 million more per year. A smaller startup that seeks to hire 5 engineers from India would not see costs of $ 50,000 in total to $ 500,000 having a sense of businesses longer.

.

Green cards: the other strangulation neck

Even if you win the H-1B lottery, the next obstacle is the green card. And here, the problem is not a lottery but a mathematical strangulation point. CAP File. But due to the 7%ceiling, their progress is glacial.

The backlog in number

The queue is now so long that it has become a crisis: back -based backlog backlog: 1.8 million people. Indians in the order book: 1.1 million times: often measured in decades. For the EB-2 and EB-3 categories, many analysts warn that new candidates may never receive a green card during their lifetime. It is not an exaggeration. The queue is so long, and the annual allowance by country so small, that mathematics simply do not add up.

.

Visa Bulletin Bulletin Reality Check

Each month, the US State Department publishes a visa bulletin which essentially establishes priority dates, which old applications can finally move forward. As mid-2025: EB-2 India (Advanced diplomas): Stuck around January 2012.EB-3 India (skilled workers): around May 2013. In simple terms: only Indians who deposited more than a decade now reach the front of the line. Everyone is waiting and the line is getting longer every year.

Double bond for Indians

When you assemble the numbers, the image is dark: the entrance is limited. The chances of winning the H-1B lottery are thin and now the costs are prohibitive. Exit is blocked. Even if you get the visa, the back of the green card traps you for decades. The result is a generation of Indian professionals living in permanent uncertainty: renewing H-1Bs every three years, unable to change their jobs easily, raise children who may age dependent visas and never know if a green card will come.

Why this counts beyond individuals

The American economy is based strongly on Indian talents. The Indians direct some of the largest technological companies in the Americas, dominate in the STEM fields and fill crucial shortages in IT, health care and research. The H-1B pipeline was at the heart of this story. But the figures now send a different message: hundreds of thousands excluded each year at the Lottery stadium.

Contrast to other countries

While the United States has trouble with bottlenecks, other countries are moving in the opposite direction: Canada: emitted more than 400,000 permanent residences per year, with clear paths for qualified workers. Costlier.

The bottom line

For Indians, the H-1B trip has never been easy. It was a game of figures where the chances were long and the wait was endless. But now, with annual costs of $ 100,000, the path has moved from difficult to almost impossible for all the richest employers. Mathematics speak of itself: 85,000 visas against 780,000 requests; 1.8 million in Backlog; a green card line of decade; Price labels of $ 100,000. For Indian professionals, the American dream does not concern more and more skills or merits, but to survive a system of reduction of dimensions and the increase in costs.

