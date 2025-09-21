See later at the X-Portal Berau Congress

Tanjung Redeb, Portalberau Before the X United Development Party (PPP) Congress, which will be held in Ancol, Jakarta, on September 2729, 2025, the internal political dynamics of the Kaaba is increasingly discussed.

However, the PPP East Kalimantan (East Kalimantan) Regional Leadership Council (DPW) said that it had not taken a position regarding the support of the Central Leadership COUCIL (DPP) candidate.

On her occasion, the president of the East Kalimantan PPP DPW, Gamalis, stressed that his party always chose to wait for the development of political dynamics before the implementation of the congress.

According to him, the instructions given to the DPW and the DPC are currently limited to preparing support in the Conference forum, and not directly to determine the candidates for the President General.

Not yet, later, we will see how the conference was held, Dinda, said Gamalis.

Gamalis has revealed, so far, there have been three names which officially submit the appointment to the Conference Committee.

The three are the interim PPP PPP Mardiono, the former Indonesian Minister of Commerce Agus Saparmanto, and the former Indonesian ambassador for Azerbaijan, Husnan Bey Fanania, who is also the grandson of the founder of Pondok Modern Darustam Gontor.

The three figures are considered to have a long history in the political course of the PPP. Mardiono is currently faithful to the management of the PPP after Suharso Monoarfa.

Husnan Bey Fananie is known as a young figure with an experience in heavy and an experience of international diplomacy. While AGUS SUPARMANTO had entered the advanced Indonesian cabinet in the period of President Joko Widodo, on the recommendations of the PPP.

All are good characters, but we tend to wait and see first, he said.

In addition, the man who was also assistant regent of Berau declared that his party would immediately hold a consolidation with the DPC PPP in East Kalimantan to determine the support for support.

In the Muktamar mechanism, each DPC has a vote, plus a DPW vote. The regions which have at least four DPRD seats are also entitled to an additional vote.

Berau himself has four seats, so automatically may be an additional sound. In eastern Kutai, there is also, Samarinda is the same, he said

He underlined, to determine the support, there are two important aspects which are taken into account. The first is the loyalty of executives, and the second is the financial capacity or the availability of operational funds to support the organizations of the organization in the future.

It is undeniable, funds are one of the important factors. It is not only for the person, but as an operational host of the party's victory in the future, he said.

In addition to the three names that have been officially recorded, Gamalis said there were a number of other figures that had largely entered the PPP President. Among them are the Minister of Tourism and the creative economy Sandiaga Uno and the Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman.

Gamalis added that the dynamics that occurred before Congress X has shown that PPP has always had a great political magnet, with national personalities who were ready to compete for the president of the President of the General.

We will see, we will certainly determine the final decision together in the conference forum, the key. (* /)

Author: Wahyudi

Publisher: DEDY WSSERO

Internet photo