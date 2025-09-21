



As a heir to the throne, Prince William should remain politically neutral while maintaining cordial links with world leaders. However, in his new book, the Royal Valentine Low author said that the Prince of Wales planned to adopt a “difficult more robust advice”. Commenting the same thing, Low warned that if William continues to question the Prime Minister's advice, it could “fract” his relationship with the British government. The author noted that the approach of princes contrasts strongly with that of the late Queen Elizabeth. Prince William opens a new training center for employment skills and community awareness for Betel UK. (Image source: Getty Images | Jon Super – Pool WPA) In his book, Power and the PalaceLow recalled how a William 2021 profile in The Sunday Times said he would have told his friends that when he is king, there would be “more private and robust advice”. Return his claims, said the author GB News“I wonder, when William said that,” he consulted his private secretary, “he really thought about?” Because he is no doubt, the advice of a Prime Minister to a sovereign, it is not advice in the sense of the word you and I think. ” Low said government instructions should be followed, and not do so could cause all kinds of problems. Queen Elizabeth looks at a funeral procession. (Image source: Getty Images | Max Mumby / Indigo) The remarks of the princes would have been linked to the benefits of the extension of the Parliament in 2019, when Boris Johnson sent Jacob Rees-Mogg to the Château de Balmoral to secure Queen Elizabeths. He continued: “If the monarchy has the upper hand, and they are starting to question the advice, it could be really, really stormy. But if the monarchy does not have the upper hand and strong governments, he cannot contest the advice.” US President Donald Trump and King Charles during a state visit. (Image source: Getty Images | Peter Summers) On the other hand, Low believed that King Charles was “adapting” to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, aware of his past reputation of “Prince of Wales Interference”. He added: “You can see that in the way he was so accommodating at the invitation to Donald Trump for a second state visit.” The author noted that even if it was not the advice of the King or the Prime Minister, there could have been a certain and on this subject. He continued: “Although in private, they could have done a eyebrow, they said on the surface, to extend the standard invitation and welcome President Trump with open arms.” In the end, the royal author concluded about the Prince of Wales: “My suspicion is that William Ramera of this position with regard to the reality of being king.” While Low believes that William currently does not make a question of difficult advice or advice, “the future seems very unpredictable” if he chooses it when he takes the throne. The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently impatient to welcome Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for their second British visit on September 16.

