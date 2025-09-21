Trump warns against the countless price if Venezuela does not accept prisoners | News on drugs





The thumbnail comes after another American strike on an alleged drug ship in the Caribbean, while Maduro gathers to defend sovereignty.

Posted September 20, 202520 September 2025

President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with incalculable consequences if the country does not immediately bring back immigrants which he described as prisoners and people from psychiatric institutions.

Bring the hell of our country at the moment, or the price you pay will be incalculable! He said on Saturday on his social platform of truth. He insisted that Venezuela had forced such people in the United States and asked without evidence that thousands of people were seriously injured, and even killed by these monsters.

The last beginnings came in the middle of the arrow tensions, one day after announcing another alleged Strikeagainst of Venezuela drug ships in the Caribbean who killed three men whom he described as male narcoterrorists.

Venezuela, for its part, accused the United States of carrying out an unsuccessful war in the Caribbean and called for a United Nations investigation into at least three strikes on boats that have killed a total of 17 people since early September.

Washington has deployed seven warships, a nuclear propulsion submarine and F-35 fighters in international waters off the coast of Venezuelas, supported by F-35 fighters sent to Puerto Rico, in the largest American Naval Deployment of the Caribbean.

Trump says that the army is engaged in an anti-drug operation, but has not provided specific evidence to support the assertions that the boats targeted so far had in fact treated medication. Legal analysts have warned that attacks equivalent to extrajudicial murders.

Reward offered for the arrest of Maduros

The deployment has attracted the fears of an attack on the Venezuelan territory, the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro alleging several times that the United States hoped to hunt him from power.

Trump denied this week that he was interested in the regime change, but Washington last month doubled his award for information leading to Maduros' arrest at $ 50 million, accusing him of links with drug trafficking and criminal groups.

Maduro denies the ties between high -ranking authorities and drug gangs and has committed to mobilizing more than four million militias in response to American threats after Washington increased the award for his arrest.

An exercise led by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces to train citizens in the manipulation of weapons after the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro deployed the army through the communities at the national level within the framework of a national initiative to train citizens and residents enlisted, in the midst of increasing tensions with the United States, Caracas, Venezuela, on September 20, 2025 with the United States, Caracas, Venezuela, September 20, 2025 [Gaby Oraa/Reuters]Maduro sent a letter to Trump

A few days after the first American strike on a boat in the country of South America at the beginning of the month, Maduro proposed to engage in direct talks with Washington, according to the Reuters news agency, which saw a personal letter sent to Trump.

President, I hope that together, we will be able to defeat the lies that supported our relationship, which must be historic and peaceful, wrote Maduro in the letter, calling for direct and frank discussions to overcome the noise of the media and the false news.

According to the AFP news agency, in a separate development, the Maduros YouTube channel has disappeared from the video sharing platform, according to the AFP news agency.

Without any justification, the YouTube channel was closed at a time when the United States has fully implemented hybrid war operations against Venezuela, Telesur said on its website.

Without any justification, the YouTube channel was closed at a time when the United States has fully implemented hybrid war operations against Venezuela, Telesur said on its website.

