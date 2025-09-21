Espaa, Nacional Radio outside, start this season with its first program to send, Conexine China. The first person questioned was the Chinese ambassador to Madrid, Yao Jingwhich promotes the development of the Asician giant and its enormous cultural wealth. The stability of the Chinese model in front of the wobbly geopolic panorama and I assume.

Last August, a couple of journalists from the Spanish public radio station announced the new Mrann program, the sixth of the radio in a foreign language, during a trip to Pekn suffered by the Chinese government through several public organizations dedicated to the promotion of China abroad.

The invitation has been extended to more journalists from various Spanish media. They participated in a summer journalism course organized by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and an Institute of the International Communications Group in China (CICG), which depends directly on the central committee of the sovereign Communist party (PCCH), one of the main leadership leadership organs.

Chinese propaganda tentacles are investing more and more money in the organization of conferences and travel to the letter for journalists, academics, politicians and influencers many corners of the planet. Some are invited to the most important policy in Pekn; Others take them for a walk to see the famous Chengd pandas, the terracotta warriors of Xian, the horizon of Shanghai or the mega-spectacles of the Drons of the modern Shenzhen.

Of spa, a regular of these trips is the former president Jos Luis Rodrguez ZapateroWho regularly participates in international policy forums with interventions that go to the proclamation line that discloses official pekn spokespersons on the defense of a multipolar world, with the Xi Jinping government at the center of the new axis. In recent months, also from the hand of the Chinese group, a reflection Very close to the PCCH dedicated to the promotion of relations with China in Spain, several groups of Congress deputies, mayors of small Spanish municipalities, academics and businessmen visited the Asic.

Pekn's current charm offensive, which has won a lot of membership this year after the noisy return of Donald Trump At the White House and his pricing war against the world, he has several hooks, inside and outside. In September, the Xinhua State Agency organized two forums in the cities of Kunming and Shanghai on the Media and research network centers that China extends mainly due to world southern passesWhere he tries to turn what he considers Western control over the news and global stories.

To improve the influence on Spanish passes, the chain appears in Spanish CGTNThe very concentrated state chain in particular in Amrica Latina, where China has exceeded the United States as the main trading partner of the Phasse Amric South and the ambitious infrastructure program of the New silk itinerary It already kisses around twenty nations in the region.

More specifically in Spaa, the CGTN canal for the moment had a zero impact. The agency Xinhua has sometimes resorted to infiltration advertising on China's progress in national traffic pagesespecially in El not. This week, in search of cooperation agreements with Spanish newspapers, a delegation of Chinese media led by Chi Xuejun, president of Xinhuanet – Agency linear portal – and NA XIAONING, Director of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the International Department of the International Department of the International Department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of the international department of Diario del PuebloThe official PCCH. One of the meetings they held was with the representatives of World worldA digital newspaper published by China.

“In a context of global geopolic tensions, growing disinformation and stereotypes on China, World world He undertakes to offer a more authentic and complete perspective on China, “explains a note published by Ctrada China in his WeChat channel, equivalent to WhatsApp in the Asitic step.

Where the CGTN MS penetrated the canal was fearOffering a Chinese perspective – in alliance with the dissemination agreements obtained with major local media – on African and international new in several languages, such as English, Franks or Suajili. For a long time, the growing influence of China on this continent was represented in the great infrastructure, from the highest towers of Kenya to the Yibiti Megaport. But now, seduction also enters television at any time, even in the most remote villages. The Chinese authorities announced this year which provided satellite infrastructure to watch television from 9,600 African villages.

The concept of fashion that the Mediditic weapons of Pekn are repeated in a loop Global governance initiative (GGI), a plan presented two weeks ago Xi Jinping During the summit of Shanghai Cooperacin Organization (OCS), which is held in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Wrapped by his Russian homogue, Vladimir Putinand in front of important global laurs such as the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modiand the president of Turqua, Recep Tayyip ErdoganThe Chinese president, in a carefully orchestrated movement, presents what many international analysts have interpreted as a stage in the MS by the second world economy To raise an alternative pole to the traditional hegemony of the United States and the powers of the West.

XI, in the inaugural speech of the summit, traz a historical parallel with 1945, reminding their colleagues how the devastation of two world wars had promoted the bases of the UN and opening a new page in global governance. “Now, new threats and challenges emerge that push the world towards a new period of turbulence and transformation. History tells us that times are more different, we must cling to the aspiration of pacphic coexistence and strengthen our confidence in cooperation.

One day after this summit, XI showed the military power of his country in a major parade for the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. He made it escort it again by Putin and the North Korean Kim Jong-Un (Detrs had two other dozen Lres, including those of Irn,, Pakistn,, Belarus o Burma). The president of Asicité superpowers again refers to his governance and warning initiative that Humanity has again faced an election between peace and war.

“XI tries to assimilate the disorder after the Second World War with the current disorder, which the United States has implicitly blamed,” said Zachary Abuza, a academic Pekn intends to be at the head of a new multilateral world order where the United States is simply one of the many poles and not hegemonic power.

“While Washington continues with his role as traditional leadership in the post-war international order, Pekn intervened with a calculated response to the growing vacuum in global governance. Although the Xi Jinping initiative is based on the new multilateral southern length retropture,” he analyzed this week on the Hongkons Hongkons pip Morning post in southern China Deng Yuwen, former editor Study hoursThe Official Magazine of the Central School of the PCCH, a key institution for the training of senior Chinese officials.

After the meeting of the OCS passes and the military parade of Pekn, XI intervened on September 9 in the Virtual summit of the economic group of BRICS EMERGINGIn which we sold again to China as responsible and Superpower cargo against “hegemonism and protectionism”, referring to Trump policies. This weekend, in Pekn concluded the important forum of the MS of China, with the presence of around 1,800 military, political, academic and diplomatic commanders of MS of a hundred passes.

China has paid in recent weeks to be the host of eminent international events, Contineer supplying alternative blocks (such as OCs and BRICS) to counter the American hegemon.