Trump will impose annual fees of $ 150,000 for H-1B visas. Here is what it means





Local time on Friday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation requiring annual visa costs of US $ 100,000 ($ 150,000) for highly qualified foreign workers.

He also signed an executive decree to deploy new “gold card” visas of $ 1 million, offering a potential path to American citizenship for wealthy foreigners.

These attractive price increases will strengthen the cost of the highly qualified H-1B visa of US $ 215 at US $ 100,000 and investor visas from a maximum of $ 20,000 US to $ 1 million for the “gold card”.

But what exactly does that mean? And who will be the most affected?

Let's dive.

H-1B visas are mainly used for highly qualified jobs that technological companies have trouble filling. (ABC News: Natalie Whiting)

What is the H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa requires at least one baccalaureate and is mainly used for highly qualified jobs that technological companies can have trouble filling.

Critics of the program, including many workers in American technology, argue that it allows companies to suppress wages and the Americans from the touch that could work.

They say that many workers abroad are ready to work for as little as US $ 60,000 per year, well below US $ 100,000 wages, generally paid to American technological workers.

But supporters, including the director general of Tesla, Elon Musk, say that the Visa program brings the highly skilled workers necessary to fill talent gaps and keep competitive companies.

Elon Musk says that the H-1B visa brings highly qualified workers essential to fill talent gaps. (Reuters: Somodevilla chip)

Why has the price of H-1B visas increased?

The US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick hopes that the increase in prices will dissuade technological companies from preferring foreign workers to Americans.

“If you are going to train people, you will train Americans. Stop bringing people to take our jobs,” he told journalists.

“If you have a very sophisticated engineer and want to bring them … then you can pay US $ 100,000 per year for your H-1B visa.”

He said that the change would probably lead to much fewer H-1B visas than the annual ceiling of 85,000 allowing because “it is simply more economical”.

Who will be affected?

India will probably be the most affected by this price increase, representing 71% of the approved beneficiaries of H-1B visas last year.

China was a distant second at 11.7%, according to government data.

Heavy goods vehicles can also feel pinch.

This year, Amazon was by far the best recipient of H-1B visa with more than 10,000 awarded, followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google.

Amazon was the best recipient of H-1B Visas this year. (ABC News: Kyle Harley)

What was the answer?

We have not yet heard the largest technological companies.

The representatives of Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Friday, while Microsoft refused to comment.

However, Trump insisted that the technology industry would not oppose the decision, Mr. Lunick claiming that “all large companies are on board”.

“We talked to them,” he said.

Howard Lunick also said that “all large companies were on board”. (Reuters: Toby Melville)

Meanwhile, H-1B visa criticisms celebrated the move, with the United States technology workers, calling on the United States “the next best” to completely abolish visas.

What are the concerns?

But this decision also aroused significant concern.

Deedy Das, partner of the venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, fears that the new costs will discourage the “most intelligent talent in the world” to choose to work in the United States.

“This reduces considerably [the United States’] Ability to innovate and develop the economy, “he said on X.

Technology experts fear that costs will discourage “the most intelligent talent in the world” from working in the United States. (ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

Some analysts fear that the costs of forcing companies to move large -value work abroad, hampering the position of America in the race for artificial intelligence with high issues with China.

“In the short term, Washington can perceive a windfall,” said Jeremy Goldman, Emarketer analyst.

“In the long term, the United States is at risk of taxing its innovation advantage, exchanging dynamism for short-sighted protectionism.”

Meanwhile, Doug Rand, a senior official of citizenship and immigration services in the United States during the Biden administration, said that the increase in the costs proposed was “ridiculous without law”.

“It is not a real policy, it is a fans service for immigration restrictions,” said Rand.

“Trump makes the headlines and inflicts panic and does not care if this survives the first contact with the courts.”

Donald Trump and Howard Lunick unveiled the new visa “Gold Card”. (AP: Alex Brandon)

What is the “Gold Card” visa?

Trump also announced that he would start to sell a “Card Gold” visa of $ 1 million with a path to American citizenship after checking.

This will replace the current EB-1 and EB-2 visa programs for people who have “exceptional value” for the United States, said Larick.

A “Trump Platinum card” will also be available for $ 5 million.

This will allow foreigners to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being submitted to American income from non-United States.

Mr. Lunick said these Gold and Platinum cards would replace employment -based visas that offer citizenship pathways, including teachers, scientists, artists and athletes.

He said that H-1B costs and the gold card could be introduced by the president, but the Platinum card needs convention approval.

