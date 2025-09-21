Donald Trump reveals a new deadly strike on narcotrafficking 'ship





President Trump announced on Friday that three people that he described as “male narcoterrorists”, were killed by an American air strike while “treats illicit drugs” in international waters around the Caribbean.

The attack is the third reported by the American authorities against drug traffickers in the region, who, according to them, killed a total of 17 people.

Newsweek contacted the Ministry of War, formerly the Ministry of Defense, to comment on Saturday by email outside ordinary office hours.

Why it matters

The White House promised to repress drug trafficking in the United States with drug overdoses, especially opioids, killing around 105,000 people in the United States in 2023 according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

However, criticisms questioned the legality of Trump's actions, with the human rights guard dog, arguing that they “equivalent to extrajudicial murders”.

What to know

On Friday, Trump announced the strike via his social website Truth, saying that it had been ordered by the secretary of the war Pete Hegseth against drug trafficking by an “designated terrorist organization” in the Ursouthcom (United States Southern Command) operations area), which covers the Caribbean.

After his second presidential inauguration in January 2025, Trump appointed a number of drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations”.

Trump said that the three “male narcoterrorists” who were on the boat had been killed, who, according to him, were “on the way to poison the Americans” via a “known narcotrafficking”. He added that there were no American victims in the operation.

The president's position was accompanied by video clips showing a speed boat traveling through the ocean, with one of the videos like infrared, before it was touched and destroyed by a large explosion.

Trump did not specify what evidence led the American authorities to conclude that the targeted ship was involved in the smuggling of drugs.

Fixed images of a video published by President Trump showing the alleged narcotic of drug trafficking shortly before being struck by an American air strike. Fixed images of a video published by President Trump showing the alleged narcotic of drug trafficking shortly before being struck by an American air strike. President Donald Trump / Truth Social

The first American strike targeting the alleged drug traffickers was announced by Trump on September 2. He said that a ship in international waters left Venezuela had been struck, killing 11 people.

Air images of the strike were published by the American authorities who said that targeted people were members of the Venezuelan group Tren of Aragua organized crime.

Addressing the New York Times, a senior American official said that the strike had been led by an MQ-9 Reaper drone or an attack helicopter.

The president announced a second strike on September 15, also targeting what he said to be drug addicts from Venezuela in international waters, who, according to him, killed three men.

What people say

In his social article of truth, Trump said: “On my orders, the secretary of war ordered a deadly kinetic strike on a ship affiliated with a terrorist organization designated leading Narcotrafficking in the area of ​​responsibility of Ussouth.

“Intelligence Confirmed the Vessel was Trafficking Illicit Narcotics, and was Transiting Along A Known Narcotrafficking Passage Routte To Poison Americans. The Strike Killed 3 male narcoterrorists Aboard the vessel, Which was in International Waters. No Us Forces Were Harmed in this Strike. Narcotics, and Illegal Drugs in America, and Committing Violence and Terrorism Against American !!! “

President Donald Trump speaks before signing decrees in the White House Oval Office on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump speaks before signing decrees in the White House Oval Office on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik / Getty

Speaking before the third American strike Sarah Yager, director of Washington at Human Rights Watch, said: “US officials cannot summarily kill the people they accuse with drug trafficking. The problem of narcotics entering the United States is not an armed conflict, and American officials cannot go around their obligations in terms of human rights by claiming.”

What happens next?

Given the position of the Trump administration, other strikes targeting the so -called drug trafficking ships in international waters are likely, although it remains to be seen whether the operation will be extended to include land objectives in South America or Central America, which would be likely to arouse concerns about sovereignty.

