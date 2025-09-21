



During the three years of “zero-cook” locking, analyst Dan Wang has become one of the most clever observers of the rapid interior dynamics of China. Wang has witnessed the way in which strict coated measures sparked rare demonstrations and the possible change of the government at the end of 2022. His annual letters from China remain widely read and rented by those who seek to give meaning to China.

But Wang's work goes beyond helping Western readers decode China. He wants to challenge them to wonder if China's triumphs and faux pas could also offer lessons in the United States. “For decades, it was fair and good for China to learn from the United States,” he told NPR in a recent interview, “it’s now time for the United States to learn a few things from China.”

This is a provocative proposal in today's political climate in Washington. However, Wang insists that the United States and China “are fundamentally alike: agitated, eager to shortcuts, ultimately causing most of the big changes in the world”. He continues by saying: “The two countries are tangles of imperfection, regularly delivering in the name of the auto-batts of the competition which go beyond the wildest dreams of the other.”

There are many stimulating observations like these in his book, Breakneck: the quest for China to design the future. For example, Wang notes that Chinese leadership is dominated by engineers, while the management class of America is the conservation of lawyers with a few generals and a handful of businessmen in the mixture.

This contrast therefore raises more in -depth questions in what some consider a “new cold war” between the two largest economies in the world: these two companies, one led by the lawyers of the other by engineers, intended to compete? If so, what will it look like? And if not, can they ever learn forces from each other?

NPR recently discussed with Wang to discover his reflection on the current state of play between the United States and China.

NPR: You use “Engineering State” against “Lawyerly Society” to explain how China has gotten advance and America stagnated. But there was a period of the era of the China reform that certain pro-reform intellectuals admired the fact that the American ruling class was competent in the procedures. Are they wrong?

Wang: For decades, it was fair and good for China to learn from the United States. Now is the time for the United States to learn a few things from China. Some of China's most remarkable successes are shining a way to solve many current America problems. China has built a large number of new houses, widened the magnitude of its public transport infrastructure, has become the world leader in the construction of the deployment of clean technologies and has maintained a robust manufacturing base. On the other hand, America seems physically stagnated, as if many cities are only the remains of an formerly large industrial civilization. It is good and appropriate for China to celebrate many of its achievements in physical dynamism and for America to study the good parts of the successes of China.



tilting legend Ahn Young-Joon / AP

Ahn Young-Joon / AP

NPR: China’s economic growth has slowed down and many young Chinese people are now complaining of not having enough opportunities. Can the capacity of China 'engineering “help it find growth?

Wang: Chinese engineering policies are one of the main reasons why you have been so high today. From 2020, the first leader Xi Jinping decided to launch a repression against some of its largest internet platforms. During a stroke, many most dynamic companies in China had to dismiss workers, in particular those involved in online education and electronic commerce. It was also an era when the insistence of Xi on “zero-coverage” strangled many service industries, in particular those which were addressed to tourism.

The engineering state is much more attentive to the advanced manufacturing than the types of service jobs to which young Chinese are more attracted. This is another indication that the Chinese state is more interested in the national power than the happiness of its people.



tilting legend Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg via Getty Images

NPR: There seems to be a convergence in reflection on economic governance in America and China today, for example in relation to industrial policy. Is this proof that American lawyers learn the lessons of Chinese engineers? More above all, can America surpass China with the ingredients of China to succeed?

Wang: Unfortunately, President Trump learns some of the worst elements of China. Trump and Xi visit the misfortune on the oppressed, expect all their policies to be defended by vocal loyalists and play quickly and loose with economic data. But America does not learn some of the most useful lessons in the engineering state. China has become a major manufacturing power in part by welcoming many foreign engineers (especially Americans) to form its industrial base; On the other hand, Ice expelled hundreds of South Korean engineers who try to build an advanced factory in Georgia. Trump did not bring the political discipline that Beijing posted in the construction of his own manufacturing base.

NPR: Economic stagnation, partisan policy and populism are not only an American problem. This also occurs in many European countries. Towards the end of the book, you have offered lessons for the United States, decision-makers in Europe should also consider them?

Wang: There should always be a greater learning between regions. I hope that Europeans can learn more from the Americans and the Chinese in the adoption of a greater degree of entrepreneurial dynamism, because it feels that it is Silicon Valley, Beijing, Hollywood and Shenzhen who will determine what people will think everywhere and what they will buy. I hope that China can be considerably more lawyer, because the country would be stronger if the state could learn to respect individual rights. And the United States does not have to become China to build infrastructure. Countries like France, Spain and Japan are able to build many public transport, at a reasonable cost, without trampling on their people.