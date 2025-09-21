Donald Trump says the negative stories about him are illegal





President Donald Trump doubled the cheeky attacks on his administrations against freedom of expression during a press conference on Friday afternoon, telling journalists that the publication of negative stories about him is really illegal.

Questioned by a journalist if he sees a difference between canceling the culture and the culture of consequences, the president called this a question of something, noting, I am a very strong person for freedom of expression.

The way Trump sees it, mathematics simply do not add up. Referring to his victory in the elections of 2024 as a landslide at the same time two (just after having called this on a terrestrial side), the president does not see how a person could have the level of popularity or the support of voters as I did in the last elections, and yet 97% of people are against me in the direction of newsletins are against me.

The stories are 97%bad. They will take a nice story and they will do it bad. You see, I think it is really illegal, personally, he continued, before referencing his trial against ABC News, that Abc was satisfied with $ 15 million last December.

George SPPADOPOLOU had to pay me $ 16 million because of what he said, and that is ABC I think that the reports must be at least precise to a certain extent. Again, when someone is given, 97% of the stories are bad about a person, it is no longer freedom of expression that cheats and they cheat. And they really become members of the National Democratic Committee is what they are, the networks, in my opinion. They are ramifications of the National Democratic Committee.

President Donald Trump does not believe that the media treat him fairly. Win McNamee / Getty images

In the days that followed the death of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Trump administration and his allies promulgated a repression against the freedom of expression which saw an analyst of MSNBC licensed, the teachers investigated and, Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmels at the end of the evening fired indefinitely air.

Eminent liberals criticized the decision, which was taken by ABC after the president of the FCC appointed by Trump, Brendan Carr, threatened to revoke the dissemination of networks. Stephen Colbert, whose own program was chopped in what many considered an attempt to appease the FCC before the acquisition of Paramount Globals by Skydance, is one of the many personalities on television on list A who have very published Kimmel.

Signs of protest outside the El Capitan Theater, home of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Even former President Barack Obama weighed, sharing articles on X on the importance of freedom of expression and writing, this commentary offers a clear and powerful declaration of the reason why freedom of expression is at the heart of democracy and must be defended, that the speaker is Charlie Kirk or Jimmy Kimmel, Maga, supporters or opponents of Maga.

Some conservatives have also criticized the actions of Trump administrations following the death of Kirks, notably Tucker Carlson, who sought to remind his colleagues that Charlie was a champion of freedom of expression, adding, I hope it is his heritage.

Republican senator Ted Cruz has broken the ranks Maga to describe the administration as dangerous as hell, compare the tactics to those of a mafia boss and warn the conservatives of what the Liberals will do if they will make power.

They will silence us, said Cruz. They will use this power and they will ruthlessly use it.

