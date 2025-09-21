To what extent are Trkiyes 'leaders' managers realistic call the alliance of Russia-China?

NThe leader of the Ationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli, one of the most important allies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, A called So that Trkiye forges a strategic alliance with Russia and China. His remarks, pronounced in the context of the Israels Gaza offensive and changing American policy towards Ankara, immediately raised questions about feasibility.

For Bahceli, the reference point was historic: he compared the present moment to 1964, when US President Lyndon Johnson sent a severe letter to Prime Minister Ismet Inonu during the Cyprus crisis, warning against unilateral military action. Retorta New World of Inonu will be established, and Trkiye will take its place in Itresonated in Bahcelis framing. But the conditions of today's world and the geopolitical tangles of Trkiyes make its proposal far from being simple.

The question that Bahceli raised was in fact consistent with the policies that the Turkish state has already pursued, the director of Heydar Aliyev Center for Eurasian Studies, Yasar Sari, underlined President Erdogans who was the only member of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Chinawhere Trkiye was the only member of NATO organization.

Could Trkiye completely abandon NATO, its framework of alliance or its economic links with Europe? In the short term, no. But it is also a warning for the United States and European countries, because Trkiye now has the capacity to continue its own path.

But even to speak of a change of alliances remains premature for the country, which has both a long road and many reasons to hold back.

Weight of the word “Alliance”

In international relations, the alliance implies more than close cooperation. It means a binding and formalized commitment between the United States, Russia and China has historically avoided. Analysts warn that to speak of an alliance, rather than a strategic alignment or pragmatic cooperation, risks overestimating what is politically and diplomatically achievable.

The doctrine of Chinas’s foreign policy emphasizes initiatives such as global security and global civilization initiatives, which promote multi -overlar commitment but explicitly avoid block policy. Béijing supervises its global posture as a post-alliance, preferring flexible partnerships to rigid commitments.

Russia, although more used to bilateral security arrangements, strategically benefits from the ambiguous position of Trkiyes inside NATO. Ankaras balancing the Roleat once a member of NATO and partner of Moscowie Espace for Russian maneuvers within the Western Alliance. The transformation of this delicate balance into a formal Trkiye-Russia pact would work against Moscow's interest in preserving cracks within NATO.

A history of pragmatic communication

Trkiye and Russia already maintain robust links in several areas: energy, nuclear power, trade, tourism and defense. Projects such as the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, heavy Russian tourist entries and close energy interdependence highlight the depth of existing relations.

However, this cooperation coexists with brutal contradictions. In Syria, Ankara and Moscow found themselves several times on the opposite sides of the conflict for more than a decade. In Libya, they supported rival factions. Even in the Southern Caucasus, their influences will counter it. The relationship was less characterized by alignment than by compartmentalized transactional pragmatism.

President Erdogan (L) and Russian President Putin (R) serve his hand after their meeting in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025.

Defense policy dilemma

For Trkiye, defense purchases are a decisive indicator of alignment. The 2019 purchase of Russian S-400 missiles has marked a moment in the watershed, triggering American sanctions and exclusions from the F-35 Fighter Jet program. However, the subsequent stages suggest that Ankara does not abandon her Western defense orbit.

More recently, Trkiye has revived its thrust for Eurofighter typhoons, part of a wider strategy to maintain the modernization of air forces in NATO executives. Defense cooperation with Russia remains limited and politically sensitive, while the role of Chinese in the defense posture of Trkiyes is marginal. With this in mind, a formal alliance with Moscow and Beijing seems strategically incongruous with the continuous dependence of Trkiyes with regard to Western military ecosystems.

Interior policy, state tradition

Another obstacle lies in the domestic trajectory of Trkiyes. Since its republican foundation in 1923, the state society model has however based on democratic legitimacy and individual freedoms. Governments have varied in their loyalty to these principles, but no administration has fully disowned them.

Formally alignment with the States of Russia and Chinatwo defined by authoritarian governance would be directed against the grain of the orientation of Trkiyes Centuryl. Such a block could be perceived not only as a geopolitics but also as an ideological pivot away from democracy, raising questions on domestic legitimacy and the founding consensus of the republics, according to Hasan Unnal, professor and expert in Turkish foreign policy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in China on August 31, 2025. (Photo AA)

The economic lens

The economic dimension also complicates the Bahcelis call. According to Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul based reflection group and principal researcher at Carnegie Europe, the most balanced and most stimulating trade relations of prosperity remain with the European Union, where the annual commercial volume exceeds $ 210 billion. With China, on the other hand, trade is very asymmetrical: Trkiye imports around $ 45 billion in China goods while exporting only about 5 billion dollars.

Although supporters of alignment with Beijing often quote BRICS as an alternative framework, and noting its share of the global gross domestic product (GDP) and reservations, the organization lacks cohesive political glue, operating largely as a platform for dissatisfaction with the institutions led by the West rather than an economic or functional security block. Internal rivalries between members such as India and Chinaunderscore its limits, according to the analyst.

Multipolarity as a backdrop

The underlying Bahcelis call is the broader change towards multipolarity. Many Turkish decision-makers agree that the unipolar order of the post-Cold War has been irreversibly eroded. In this context, the pursuit of trkiyes of diversified relationships with non -Western powers is largely considered as both logical and necessary.

The history of the Cold War of Trkiyes provides a precedent: even at the height of the American-Soviet rivalry, Ankara has maintained an important trade with the Soviet Union, guaranteeing heavy industry projects that have strengthened its domestic economy. Today, similar opportunities exist with both Russia and China, especially in energy, infrastructure and technology.

But supervising such a commitment as an alliance rather than pragmatic bilateral cooperation is likely to overcome and underlie. Multipolarity creates a space for maneuver, but it does not break the constraints of existing alliances and economic realities.

Context of Israel-Gaza

The Timing Bahcelis was deliberate: his appeal came while Israel intensified his military operations in Gaza, with large Western support. For him, Russia and China have represented potential counterweights to what it has described as diabolical coalition of the United States and Israel.

However, Moscow and Beijing have taken cautious positions on the actions of Israels. None of the two offered the kind of decisive opposition that could meet the Turkish criticism of Israel. Russia maintains its own cooperation channels with Israel, in particular in Syria, while China has avoided entanglement in the conflicts of the Middle East beyond rhetorical gestures.

This raises questions about the question of whether Russia and China are the reliable partners that Bahceli imagine when it comes to retaining the regional conduct of Israel.

A debate with the inner resonance

Bahcelis' proposal is unlikely to reshape Turkish foreign policy during the immediate term. However, he has an internal political weight. By invoking historical memory and expressing dissatisfaction with Western conduct, it is positioned and by extension, the government coalition in a broader debate on the strategic orientation of Trkiyes.

Although such a change does not seem possible in the short term, and President Erdogan has no policies in this sense, such rhetoric can be understood as the need to free himself from Western dependence and to encourage more strategic autonomy. For criticism, however, it reveals the tension between nationalist political messaging and the structural realities of the global position of Trkiyes.