Charlie Kirk Memorial Service to honor the conservative activist on Sunday. Here's how to look and more details.





On Sunday, a commemorative service for the conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona should present President Trump, the widow of Kirk, Erika Kirk, and more than half a dozen Trump administration figures on what could be a crowd of the size of the NFL at the State Farm Stadium.

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead when he spoke during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. A 22 -year -old suspect was accused of aggravated murder.

The assassination of Kirk rocked the conservative world. Prolific and sometimes controversial president, Kirk was known for his events and debates on the university campus, his role in the mobilization of voters of the GOP and his close ties with the Trump administration.

Where does Charlie Kirk's commemorative service take place?

The service will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, near Phoenix. The stadium, which houses the Cardinals of the NFL Arizona, can generally accommodate up to 63,400 people.

The organizers say that security will be tight, with “TSA level screening” expected.

Federal authorities have appointed commemorative service as a special event assessment of events (SEAR) Level 1, said a senior manager of the Ministry of Homeland Security. This designation is used for “important events with national and / or international importance which require in -depth federal interinstitutions support”, such as the Super Bowl.

What time is Charlie Kirk's commemorative service?

The service should start at 11 a.m. local time in Arizona, or 2 p.m. HE.

Who will speak to the commemorative service of Charlie Kirk?

President Trump and Vice-President JD Vance should both speak, with the widow of the activist, Erika Kirk, who was appointed Thursday CEO of Turb Point USA.

Several other administration officials should speak, including the Chief of the White House Staff, Susie Wiles, the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., defense secretary Pete Hegseth, and the main assistants of Trump Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor.

The president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. is also listed as a speaker, as is the right -wing media personality and the former Fox News Tucker Carlson animator.

Many speakers had extended personal and professional ties with the militant killed.

Kirk was a loyal supporter of the president from his first campaign in 2016, and he remained an ally with Mr. Trump after leaving his duties under a cloud of controversy following the riot of the Capitol in January 2021. During the presidential race last year, Kirk's Point USA was widely credited to have helped the Trump campaign to the mobilization of Grassroots voters.

Kirk was also close to Donald Trump Jr. and worked closely with the young Trump as an assistant during the 2016 campaign. “Charlie was not only a friend – he was like a little brother for me,” wrote Donald Trump Jr. on X.

Vance attributed to Kirk for having presented him to Donald Trump Jr. before his Senate campaign in 2022, and to defend “in public and private” so that the president chose Vance as a running mate last year. Kirk's body was transported by Utah plane to Arizona on the Vance jet, Air Force Two.

Kennedy called Kirk the “main architect of my unification with President Trump”, referring to the former Democrat's decision to suppress his independent campaign for the president last year and to publicly approve Mr. Trump during a Rally of Action Turning Point.

Several Christian musicians are also listed in the program: Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes.

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk was the chief of Turning Point USA, a group of young conservatives he co-founded in 2012, at the age of 18. Originally from the Chicago region, Kirk briefly attended the community college but abandoned to continue full -time political activism.

He was an omnipresent presence in politics: he organized a radio program and a daily podcast, and he visited dozens of university campuses each year, where he was known to organize rapid shooting debates with left -wing students.

Kirk has often attracted controversy for his opinions. He supported the false allegations of Mr. Trump's electoral fraud after the 2020 elections, and his group maintained a “list of supervision of the professor” of university instructors accused of having spread “left propaganda”.

Turning Point USA claims that he has chapters in thousands of secondary schools and colleges, and the group's political arm, Turning Point, engages at the base of the base.

Kirk was also a father with two young children

“He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband,” said Erika Kirk last week in his first public remarks after the shooting.

Who is Erika Kirk?

Charlie and Erika Kirk married in 2021, after starting to go out together in 2018.

Originally from the Phoenix region, Erika Kirk won Miss Arizona USA in 2012, attended Arizona State University and then obtained a master's degree in Liberty University.

It was a frequent presence during the events of Turning Point USA, where it spoke of politics, religion and its conservative opinions on family and marriage. She also founded a clothing line called Proclaim and a ministry called Biblein365.

During an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” earlier this year, Erika Kirk said she was more conservative than her husband.

“Not even close,” said her husband. “I am moderate compared to Erika.”

In the public remarks two days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk promised that the “movement that my husband built will not die”.

Thursday, the board of directors of Turning Point USA announced that it had unanimously chose Erika Kirk to serve as a new president and chief executive officer.

How to watch Charlie Kirk's commemorative service

The commemorative service will be on Sunday at noon live.

What: Public commemorative service for Charlie Kirkdate: Sunday September 21, 2025 times: 11 a.m. local time; 14 pm etlocation: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizonaonline Stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 on your mobile or streaming device

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.

More CBS News

Joe walsh

Joe Walsh is editor -in -chief of Digital Politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered Breaking News news for Forbes and local news in Boston.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/charlie-kirk-memorial-service-how-to-watch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos