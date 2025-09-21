Politics
Trump says that he and Xi will meet in South Korea in the coming weeks and that he will go later in China
Washington (AP) – US President Donald Trump said that he would meet Chinese chief Xi Jinping at a regional summit which will take place in South Korea at the end of October and go to China in the “first part of next year”, after a long telephone call between the two on Friday.
In a social post of truth, Trump said that Xi would come to the United States “at an appropriate time” and that they had made progress on the “approval of the Tiktok agreement” to allow the popular social media application to continue working in the United States, although it has not given details.
A declaration by the Chinese government did not mention the visits, and it did not give clarity on what Xi had accepted with regard to the sale of a participation controlling by the Chinese parent company of Tiktok to avoid an American ban. But Xi told Trump to avoid imposing commercial restrictions to prevent business ties from worsening, according to the press release.
While the highly anticipated call suggested a cordial relationship between the leaders of the two largest economies in the world, their declarations have shown the challenges to which two countries with the visions of the conflicting world are so intertwined. A fundamental sign of cooperation was a desire to meet face to face.
“The call was very good, we will speak by phone, will appreciate the approval of Tiktok, and the two are looking forward to meeting Apec!” Trump wrote, referring to the Economic Cooperation Group in Asia-Pacific of 21 savings on the edge of the Pacific.
Later Friday, Trump said that American investors were aligned on Tiktok and described Xi as “a gentleman” in negotiations. But Trump was vague on the property of Tiktok algorithm, a critical technology that fills what users see on the application and are subject to Beijing export restrictions.
“Everything is developed,” Trump told journalists in the oval office, saying that the call with Xi lasted almost two hours. “We are going to have a very good control.”
Efforts to finalize the Tiktok agreement
Bytedance, the parent company belonging to Tiktok, the Chinese property, thanked the two leaders in a press release and expressed its interest in the negotiations in progress to guarantee that the application services continue to American users, without giving a lot of knowledge about the way in which the question of property would be resolved. Trump said the agreement was “well on the way”.
The Trump Administration said this week that an application for the ownership of the application had been concluded with Chinese officials during the commercial negotiations in Madrid.
Trump, who has credited the application to help him win another mandate, has repeatedly extended a delay to be disturbed by Bytedance. This is a requirement under a law adopted last year to respond to data confidentiality and national security problems.
US officials were concerned about the roots and property of Bytedance, highlighting the laws in China that oblige Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government.
Chinese officials said on Monday that a consensus had been reached on the authorization of “the use of intellectual property rights”, including algorithm, and that the two parties agreed to entrust a partner to manage US user data and content security.
During the appeal, XI told Trump that Beijing “would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with market rules”, which “would lead to a solution that complies with the laws and regulations of China and would take into account the interests of both parties,” the Chinese declaration.
“The American party must provide an open, fair, non-discriminatory environment to Chinese investors,” he said.
Craig Singleton, member of the Senior China of the For Defense of Democracies Foundation, a Washington reflection group, said that there is no agreement on Tiktok.
“Beijing Frames on market discussions under Chinese law, keeping a de facto veto, while Trump is starting as a final approval,” he said.
Trump and Xi talk about wider business issues
Trump said Friday's social media publication that the two also progressed on “many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine”.
One day earlier, Trump said Russia War in Ukraine could end if European countries were putting higher prices on China. Trump did not say if he planned to raise prices on Beijing for the purchase of Moscow oil, as he did with India.
US and Chinese officials organized four commercial series between May and September, with another probably in the coming weeks. The two sides have interrupted high and remote prices of severe export controls.
They have not yet concluded any agreement, however, on technological export restrictions, Chinese purchases of American agricultural products or fentanyl. The Trump administration has imposed additional 20% prices on Chinese products related to allegations that Beijing has failed to stem the flows in the United States used to manufacture opioids.
China responded by taking additional rates of 10% to 15% from American agricultural products.
Trump's second term of the second term of Trump cost American farmers one of their main markets. From January to July, American farm exports to China fell 53% compared to the same period last year. Damage was even greater in certain raw materials: American sorghum sales in China, for example, fell 97%.
Sean Stein, President of the United States Council for the Affairs of the United States, said that if there was an agreement to suppress fentanyl prices, Beijing could make the reprisal prices go back and resume purchases of American agricultural products and other products, he said.
“There will be a lot of positive feeling on the coming market, and that will reduce the human costs of fentanyl,” he said.
